Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Zinzino AB (publ) (STO:ZZ B) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Zinzino AB (publ) (STO:ZZ B) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 18th of May in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of May.

Zinzino's next dividend payment will be kr0.70 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of kr0.70 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Zinzino has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current stock price of SEK31.9. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Zinzino can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Zinzino paid out 168% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 25% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's good to see that while Zinzino's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Zinzino's 20% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Zinzino has delivered an average of 38% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past six years of dividend payments. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Zinzino is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Has Zinzino got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 168% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Zinzino's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. Bottom line: Zinzino has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Zinzino. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Zinzino (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

