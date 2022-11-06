Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Pulse Seismic's shares on or after the 10th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.013 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.05 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Pulse Seismic has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current stock price of CA$1.87. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Pulse Seismic can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Pulse Seismic distributed an unsustainably high 122% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 32% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's good to see that while Pulse Seismic's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Pulse Seismic's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Pulse Seismic's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago.

To Sum It Up

Is Pulse Seismic an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Along with flat earnings per share, Pulse Seismic paid out an uncomfortably high percentage of its earnings. It paid out a lower percentage of its free cash flow. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Pulse Seismic. For example, Pulse Seismic has 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

