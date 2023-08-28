Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Platinum Investment Management's shares before the 31st of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.07 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.14 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Platinum Investment Management has a trailing yield of 9.2% on the current stock price of A$1.515. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year Platinum Investment Management paid out 99% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Platinum Investment Management's 15% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Platinum Investment Management has seen its dividend decline 4.4% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Platinum Investment Management for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are in decline and Platinum Investment Management is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

So if you're still interested in Platinum Investment Management despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example - Platinum Investment Management has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

