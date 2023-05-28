Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's shares before the 1st of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 21st of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.25 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.35 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 1.3% on the current share price of MYR26.24. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad paid out more than half (52%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The company paid out 92% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's earnings per share have dropped 6.4% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad for the upcoming dividend? It's definitely not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The company paid out an acceptable percentage of its income, but an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

So if you're still interested in Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

