Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 17th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of December.

Chevron's next dividend payment will be US$1.29 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$5.16 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Chevron has a trailing yield of 6.4% on the current share price of $80.67. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Chevron can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Chevron

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Chevron's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If Chevron didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 321% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Chevron intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Chevron was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Chevron has increased its dividend at approximately 6.6% a year on average.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Chevron's financial health, by checking our visualisation of its financial health, here.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Chevron for the upcoming dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Second, the dividend was not well covered by cash flow." It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in Chevron and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Chevron and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

Story continues