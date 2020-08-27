Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 1st of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of September.

Ashley Services Group's next dividend payment will be AU$0.027 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.027 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ashley Services Group stock has a trailing yield of around 6.8% on the current share price of A$0.395. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Ashley Services Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Ashley Services Group

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Ashley Services Group paid out more than half (66%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (66%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Ashley Services Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Ashley Services Group paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Ashley Services Group's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 34% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Ashley Services Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 8.5% per year on average over the past six years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Ashley Services Group? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Ashley Services Group's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. Bottom line: Ashley Services Group has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Ashley Services Group don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ashley Services Group you should know about.

Story continues