3 charged with capital murder in killing of 26-year-old at Arlington apartment

Three people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man on Nov. 12 , the Arlington Police Department announced in a news release Tuesday.

Arlington homicide detectives obtained arrest warrants for Brenton Smith, 23, Jaka Livingston, 17, and Ahmed Osman, 19, in the killing of Jared Jackson.

All three suspects were located and taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force. They were booked into the Arlington City Jail and were transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of West Arkansas Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene they located Jackson with an apparent gunshot wound lying unresponsive in front of one of the apartments, according to the release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives initially believed the shooting was related to high risk activity, according to police.

There were no other reports of injuries, according to the release. No arrests were immediately made.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the suspects attempted to obtain drugs or money from Jackson. Detectives believe it turned into a dispute, according to the release.

The suspects approached Jackson’s residence and confronted him in his doorway. Two of the three suspects drew firearms and gunfire was exchanged between them and Jackson, striking the victim several times, according to the affidavit.

The three suspects intended to rob Jackson after he was fatally shot, the affidavit states. One of the suspects stole Jackson’s handgun right before the three of them fled on foot.

Livingston has been arrested numerous times for charges including aggravated robbery, burglary, and evading arrest.

Smith has been arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

Osman has also been previously arrested for evading arrest, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal trespass.

None of the suspects have been previously convicted.