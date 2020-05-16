3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia has identified three more cases of COVID-19.

The three cases reported on Saturday were identified through testing at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology conducted on Friday. The lab performed 665 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

The most recent provincial data appears to indicate 52 known active cases of the virus left in Nova Scotia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To date, there have been 1,037 positive COVID-19 cases, 930 recoveries and 55 deaths.

Eight people are in hospital with four in intensive care. There have been 35,703 negative tests.

There are two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases.

Northwood in Halifax has 25 residents and nine staff with active cases. One other facility has one resident with an active case.

On Saturday, the province eased more restrictions around COVID-19, permitting visits to the beach, golf and two-bubble households.

Premier Stephen McNeil clarified rules around the two-household bubble rule. The province initially said the two homes had to be immediate family only. But in a tweet on Saturday, McNeil said it could be friends.

"Remember, whoever you choose, family or friend, your two households will have to promise to be be mutually exclusive & you can only bubble with each other," McNeil said.

Nova Scotia Government

Symptoms to look for

The list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

MORE TOP STORIES