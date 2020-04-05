3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nunavik

Health authorities in the Nunavik region of northern Quebec have confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19, in the northern village of Puvirnituq.

The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services confirmed the cases in a news release posted to their Facebook page Sunday night.

"The patients are not in critical condition," the release reads. "They are isolated at home and are being monitored daily by health professionals."

"Each of us is affected by this situation," reads a quote attributed to Minnie Grey, the executive director of the health board.

The new cases bring the region's total to five.

On March 28, health authorities confirmed a case had been identified in an unspecified community that was later confirmed by police to be Salluit. The release notes this person is now "fully recovered."

On April 1, the board confirmed the region's second case, in Puvirnituq.

Puvirnituq is a fly-in community is located on the shores of Hudson Bay and has a population of approximately 1,400 people, according to the Makivik Corporation, which represents Inuit in Nunavik.

Since March 29, all of Nunavik's 14 villages have been under curfew, and since April 3, all travel between communities has been restricted to essential personnel only.

Before those measures were put in place, Air Inuit, a regional airline, described Puvirnituq as "the hub of the Hudson coast," and says the village's airport is "the gateway to more remote communities."

The health board's release asks residents to continue to observe measures to prevent further spread of the virus, including washing hands frequently and for a minimum of 20 seconds, staying at home, and maintaining a distance of two metres with others.

"Avoid visiting friends and family members in close spaces at all cost," the release reads.

"Everyone must do their part to reduce and limit the spread of the virus."