‘3 Body Problem’ Creators Plan Season 2 Despite No Netflix Renewal Yet

The creators of the Netflix series “3 Body Problem” have already planned out a second season (and possibly a third) of the series — despite the fact that so far, the streamer has not announced the show’s renewal.

Cocreator D.B. Weiss, known for his work with partner David Benioff, told Games Radar that the show’s team has continued to work as if that renewal is already secured. “Because if we do get a second season, we’ll need to hit the ground running in terms of pre-production and production to get it out to people in some kind of reasonable time,” he explained.

In that vein, he continued, the show’s team have “been doing some work on that front and the subsequent seasons after that are a lot hazier because once you really get into the weeds on a season of television it really takes all of your waking hours, and there’s not much time left to be simultaneously plotting a third or a fourth season.”

The series all but has to become a multi-season hit, analyst Alicia Reese previously told TheWrap. She said of the streaming platform, “They’ve gotten religious on this that it’s the quality of the content, not the volume.”

“That combination of highly valuable original IP, along with really strong, licensed content, is what really keeps people on that platform and keeps people from churning out.”

Coshowrunner Alexander Woo told Games Radar, “Well, there’s three novels in the trilogy. The novels get longer and longer so I wouldn’t say it maps out exactly to three.”

“We have some really strong ideas about what to do in a Season 2, and then it’s a little hazier down the line. But we want to get to the end, we want to get to the end of the trilogy, and whether that’s three or four, you know, or some other number,” he added.

Woo continued, “The goal is to get to the end of the trilogy and it seems like it would map out over probably, certainly more than two seasons but beyond that, it’s hard to know exactly.”

“3 Body Problem” begins ominously: scientists around the world are dying by suicide, countdowns to something unknown have started to appear in people’s vision and the stars appear to turn themselves on and off. In TheWrap’s review of the series, our critic described it as “part crime thriller, part alternate universe historical drama and part space opera with a cyberpunk twist.”

Though the series is based on the novel “The Three-Body Problem” by Liu Cixin, the series departs from the book’s setting by only partially being set in China. It also introduces a diverse cast of characters portrayed by actors including Eiza González, Jovan Adepo and John Bradley.

