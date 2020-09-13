3 teens killed in car crash early Sunday in Blackville, N.B., the latest in a string of accidents

Three teenaged boys are dead after a car crash in the village of Blackville, N.B., early Sunday.

RCMP say the victims are a 17-year-old from White Rapids, and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, both from Blackville.

New Brunswick RCMP responded to the crash shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Route 8, according to a news release.

The collision is believed to have occurred when their car crossed the median while travelling north, left the road and struck a retaining wall, the news release said. The three victims were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of their injuries, police said.

The road remained closed until shortly after 1 p.m. Debris could be seen scattered across the roadway.

The small community of fewer than 1,000 people is about 40 kilometres southwest of Miramichi.

View photos CBC News More

Rodney Buggie, the principal of the community's K-12 school, said two of the victims were in Grade 12 and one was a recent graduate.

Buggie said the school will be open starting at 2 p.m., with counsellors present to support students and community members.

"We're a small, rural area," he said. "Everybody knows everybody. It's terrible."

Witness describes scene

Eric Walls lives across the road from where the accident occurred and said he believes the car hit a rock wall while travelling at a high speed, near the Pharmasave on Main Street.

"It was just like a bomb went off, it was such a loud noise, and there's debris all over the road," he said.

Walls, who owns the Blackville Special Care Home, said he saw pieces of rock about a foot high on the roadway.

He called the accident tragic and said the scene was "horrific" to witness.

"I know that the community will get together and rally for these families because we have a great community."

View photos Rose St-Pierre/Radio-Canada More

'It's really sad'

Jake Stewart, a Progressive Conservative candidate in Monday's provincial election who represented South Miramichi in the province's Legislative Assembly before the election was called — said he heard the news early Sunday.

"It's really sad," he said. "These were good kids, I knew the families — very good people.

"People are really upset."

Stewart was born and raised in Blackville and attended the same school as the victims. He said the crash happened just a few houses away from the home where he grew up.

Story continues