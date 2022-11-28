$3 Billion Crypto Company Says Founder's 'Legacy Will Live On' After Tiantian Kullander Dies at 30

Tiantian Kullander

Amber Group

Tiantian Kullander, the 30-year-old founder of cryptocurrency company Amber Group, died in his sleep last week, the financial firm announced.

"It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, who passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on November 23, 2022," a statement posted to Amber Group's website read.

Kullander "was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a fierce friend," Amber Group said. The Hong Kong-based company did not disclose any information related to his cause of death.

"His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with his family," they wrote in the statement. "He is survived by his wife and their beloved son. We kindly request that you respect their privacy during this difficult time."

RELATED: CEO Shares Heartbreaking LinkedIn Post After Daughter Dies by Suicide Following Lyme Disease Battle

PEOPLE reached out to Amber Group for comment on Monday afternoon.

According to Yahoo News, Amber Group received a $3 billion valuation in 2022 and was seeking another $100 million in funds.

Kullander spokes to Forbes in 2020 about operating the company during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The biggest disruption is not being able to visit clients," Kullander said. "That's the beauty with crypto. You can access these markets 24/7."

RELATED: Tree Trimmer Dies After Being Pulled into Wood Chipper in California

"If anything, we have seen business pick up, perhaps because everyone is just sitting around at home," he added.

In their statement, Amber Group called Kullander a "pillar of our success" who led by example with "his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity."

RELATED VIDEO: 'The Amazing Race' 's Don Anthony St. Claire Dead at 87

"His depth of knowledge, his willingness to collaborate and his desire to always help others benefited countless start-ups and individuals," the company explained. "His insights and creativity inspired many projects, people and communities."

They continued: "We lost a great partner and a true friend in TT and words cannot express our sorrow at this time. TT's legacy will live on and we will work even harder to make Amber the category-defining leader of our industry, as this was TT's ambition and dream."