3 bike thieves held in Hyderabad, 8 vehicles recovered

Hyderabad police recovers eight stolen bikes. (Photo/ ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested three bike thieves and recovered eight stolen bikes worth Rs 20 lakhs from their possession.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sivaratri Chandu, Chinthagunta Siva Naga Teja and Golla Madhu.

After a series of offences in the Asif Nagar area, a special team of police analysed CCTV footage at various places near the crime scenes and identified the suspects.

Police tracked their movements and arrested the offenders while conducting vehicle checks in Asif Nagar.

"Our team recovered 8 stolen vehicles from their possession. Cases of only 4 vehicles have been registered. We are investigating the matter," the police said.

Chandu used to commit the theft by breaking the handle lock and starting the vehicle by inserting a safety pin into the ignition switch, the police said.

Chandu told the police that he has learnt this trick by watching videos on YouTube. (ANI)