3 biggest takeaways from Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Is it time to give respect?

Mike
·6 min read

Jake Paul moved to 6-0 in his boxing career on Saturday with a unanimous decision win over former UFC champion Anderson Silva in Glendale, Ariz.

How should the combat sports world digest the result? We dive in with some key takeaways from the contest.

3. Not a robbery, and certainly not rigged

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

There’s no choice but to address this element off the top. In the aftermath of Paul’s win over Silva, there’s a vocal minority of social media commenters who seem to believe either A) Silva should’ve won the fight on the scorecards, or B) The UFC legend took a dive or collaborated in some sort of scheme to fix the result.

It’s actually hard to put into words how idiotic that notion is. If you want to claim that Silva agreeing to participate in this boxing match with Paul, then going on to lose, tarnishes his legacy in combat sports – I’m not going to make a big argument otherwise. It’s fine if you want to feel that way, but going to the next step of claiming shadiness around the outcome is something different. You’re accusing Silva of committing a felony-level crime, and one that would destroy everything he’s done.

These are not accusations to be thrown around lightly, and no matter how disappointed you are in Silva losing, or how blinded by hate for Paul you might be, there better be some serious evidence at hand before casting that type of shadow over this fight.

There was nothing sketchy about the way the fight played out, and although there can be some criticism of the round-by-round scoring, the correct and deserving man won. Case closed. Let’s move on.

[listicle id=2592297]

2. Did Silva 'fail' or overachieve?

Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul

To double down on the point above, no one can cry foul about the judging when Silva himself refused to do it. He came to the post-fight press conference and outright admitted he knew he lost, and didn’t hint at any controversy attached. “The Spider” was as humble as it gets in defeat, even though he couldn’t deliver for the portion of viewers who wanted him to derail Paul.

It’s still a bit tough to know how to digest this whole thing from Silva’s side. You just have to frequently remind yourself that this is a 47-year-old man who hadn’t competed in a professional bout in more than a year, and was taking on an opponent nearly half his age.

There were some moments of frustration watching Silva. It felt like there were plenty of times where he could’ve opened up more, and if he did, Paul would’ve been in a lot of trouble. This isn’t the Silva of his prime, though, and it was fairly obvious to me that he knew he had to balance everything if he wanted to make it to the final bell in one piece.

Moments of recklessness almost prevented that from happening, too. Silva got his nose bloodied, got dropped in Round 8 and showed some tactical flaws that led to him losing some rounds that could’ve potentially gone his way.

By no stretch should Silva be ashamed of himself, though. We want to romanticize him for what he provided during his epic UFC run, but also need to understand that we’re more than 10 years removed from his last legitimate win in the octagon, and he’s not that guy anymore.

Silva is still capable of providing moments of magic at this advanced age – which is what makes him such a legend – but he was facing an uphill climb here from the outset, and he couldn’t overcome it. But just like the ugly stretch of losses to close his UFC career, this doesn’t tarnish what Silva has accomplished overall.

1. Paul's next step proves promising

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

No matter what Paul does, there are going to be people who are unwilling to entertain the argument he deserves a shred of positive feedback. If you’re one of those people, it’s best you stop reading now, because you’re not going to like what’s coming.

Despite everything I just wrote above about Silva being past his expiration date, it still means something for Paul to beat the former UFC champion in a pretty clear-cut manner. It’s the next step in Paul’s journey through combat sports, and this is going to be big for his development.

One thing I think was heavily overlooked in the pre-fight analysis for this bout was Paul’s chin and durability. He took a few crackers from Silva, and never appeared to be overly flustered or phased by it. Of course, Silva was capable of a knockout from beginning to end due to his precision, but his power wasn’t enough to cast fear within Paul, which allowed him to fight a bit more freely.

That’s something Paul could only be able to read once he got in the ring and started to trade shots, and he handled it well.

After going roughly 10 months between fights, Paul showed improvements from his previous fight with Tyron Woodley. He looked much more comfortable in the ring than he did prior, and didn’t cower during some pretty dangerous exchanges with Silva both at distance and in close range.

It would’ve been concerning if he didn’t show those improvements, because at 25 and with all the time and resources he needs to dedicate himself to this craft, Paul should be making strides fight by fight.

Does that mean Paul should be tossed in the ring with an elite boxer? As much as you may want that to see him get owned, it would be foolish to do that. Paul is still a novice in boxing, and an argument can be made he’s taking a tougher path than others in the boxing space.

In many situations, a boxer in their sixth bout would be fighting a “can,” potentially with a losing record. Just look at 18-year-old prospect Ashton Sylve in the co-main event. He fought an opponent in Braulio Rodriguez who hadn’t fought in 45 months and styled on him in 61 seconds to move to 8-0.

Paul doesn’t have the luxury of doing something like that. The massive following he accumulated before ever stepping foot in a boxing ring put him on a different trajectory, and he has the onus of having to build himself up while trying to sell out venues, move pay-per-view units and find matchups that will create widespread appeal.

If Paul wants his career to be anything more than fights against aging MMA stars who cross over to boxing, though, this can’t go on forever. He continues to bring up Canelo Alvarez as his dream fight, and if that’s ever going to be marginally realistic, he’ll have to beat a legitimate boxer.

For now, though, Paul continues to take baby steps, and bit by bit he’s answering questions.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc