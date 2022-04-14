3 of the Best and Worst Mortgage Lenders

Jordan Rosenfeld
·4 min read
Gutesa / Shutterstock.com
Gutesa / Shutterstock.com

Though mortgage lenders all do the same essential service -- offer loan products to customers -- they are not all the same. Some lenders charge higher fees for the same services, such as application and underwriting costs, according to Forbes.

See: 7 Financial Habits That Improve Your Daily Life
Find: 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home's Value

Also, depending upon the size of the lender, the number of locations and other factors, some lenders can get you better rates. Other criteria that can make one lender better than another include speed of the loan application process, customer service and location. Based on these criteria, here are three of the best and worst mortgage lenders, but keep in mind that everyone's experience may be different.

Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images
Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images

Best: New American Funding

ConsumersAdvocate.org chose New American Funding as their top choice for lenders in 2022 because of several criteria, including: historically low rates; complimentary pre-approval; the ability to apply for a mortgage online and talk with live agents, and down payment and first-time homebuyer assistance programs.

This lender serves all states except Hawaii and New York. Homebuyers can obtain loans with a minimum of 3% down payment, and a credit score of 620 or better. For a small, regional lender, New American provides in-house loan servicing, and offers flexible terms. They also were marked high on good customer service and transparency.

According to NerdWallet, they offer a wide variety of loan products, including: Purchase, Refinance, Home Equity, Reverse, Jumbo, Fixed, Adjustable, FHA, VA, USDA.

Quicken Loans
Quicken Loans

Best: Quicken Loans

Quicken Loans (now known as Rocket Mortgage) is one of the largest online mortgage lenders in the U.S. On the plus side, because they have such a huge network of lenders, borrowers are more likely to find a loan option at a low interest rate and with payment terms that work for them.

Additionally, according to ConsumersAdvocate.org, they've got a streamlined digital closing system down that makes signing all the paperwork simple and convenient. Homebuyers can obtain loans with a minimum of 3% down payment, and a credit score of 620 or better. They also scored an A+ from the Better Business Bureau.

According to NerdWallet, they offer the following loan types: Purchase, Refinance, Jumbo, Fixed, Adjustable, FHA, VA. The downsides are that they don't offer home equity loans, and sometimes lenders fees can be high.

POLL: Where Have You Cut Back Most Because of Inflation?

Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images
Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images

Best: Better

Forbes picked Better as one of their top choices for mortgage lenders because of their penchant for convenience and speed. Not only is the application process completely digital, but they have a swift pre-approval turnaround -- as little as 20 minutes.

Their closing time also averages 32 days, which is about 10 days less than the industry average. This lender also actively seeks out discounts that borrowers may be eligible for, without any additional cost.

Better yet, they don't charge commission or lender fees for anything from application to underwriting or origination fees. They state that this saves 1% of the loan amount, or about $19,000 on average, over a loan's life. Better services most states except Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Vermont and Virginia. You need a minimum credit score of 620 to apply.

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Worst: DHI Mortgage

This Texas-based mortgage lender seems to have done more wrong than right. In addition to being found to charge too much interest by California's Department of Business Oversight in 2013 and 2017 (for which they had to pay penalties to settle claims), according to a statistical survey by The Markup, this lender also has a bad track record lending to minority applicants.

They found it was 160 percent more likely to deny Black applicants, and 100 percent more likely to deny Latino applicants compared to white applicants.

Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock.com
Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock.com

Worst: Sage Mortgage

For a borrower who wants a lot of options and the ability to purchase in a wide variety of states, Sage Mortgage is probably not the right choice for you, because it's a relatively new mortgage lender and only available in the following states: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, or Texas.

This lender is really best for those who are comfortable with a do-it-yourself approach, who don't need a lot of handholding. Also, loans are capped at $548,250, which can limit where you might want to buy. Additionally, you need a credit score of 660 to apply.

More: 3 of the Best and Worst Companies for Life Insurance

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Worst: Chase Bank

Chase is one of the biggest U.S. banks and mortgage lenders. Like other lenders, they have a variety of loan products and can facilitate minimum down payments of 3% and up.

However, US News and World Report ranked them only a 3.7 out of 5 on the affordability scale as compared to other lenders, and they only got a B+ from the Better Business Bureau. Bigger lenders can sometimes take longer to close on a loan, as well. Chase charges fees for such things as origination, underwriting and rate-lock fees.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 of the Best and Worst Mortgage Lenders

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol