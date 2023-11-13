The 3 Best Memory Care Facilities in Lawrence, Kansas

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. McClatchy newsrooms were not involved in the creation of this content.

Starting your search for senior living? Speak to a senior living advisor at no cost to you.

Speak to a Family Advisor

If you or a loved one is experiencing memory loss, this can be both frustrating and scary. But don’t despair – Lawrence, KS, is a great place for seniors to find the help they need. Lawrence offers a reasonable cost of living and a low violent crime rate, both of which may give seniors and their families peace of mind. It’s also a city filled with history and culture.

Lawrence is home to many memory care communities waiting to serve you or your loved one. These communities cost about $5,673 per month in Lawrence, which is close to the national average price. Memory care communities are safe for seniors with memory loss, as they often offer technology-based monitoring and full security. Specially trained caregivers provide support for personal care and offer gentle guidance to calm agitation and reduce confusion. Residents participate in all kinds of activities, too, to keep their minds and bodies active.

If you’re considering memory care for yourself or someone dear to you, start researching communities in Lawrence. To help you begin, we’ve developed a list of the three best memory care homes in Lawrence; learn what each facility’s memory care entails and decide if it’s right for you.

Brandon Woods at Alvamar – Best Memory Care Programming

See more photos

Key Features:

Bridgeway to Rediscovery program

On-site therapy

Specially trained caregivers

If you decide to move into the memory care neighborhood at Brandon Woods at Alvamar, you’ll have access to the Bridgeway to Discovery program. Bridgeway to Rediscovery provides person-centered care designed to enhance residents’ abilities and provide purpose. It combines individual care plans created by specially trained caregivers with activities and classes geared toward maintaining brain and body strength and flexibility.

Story continues

This community also provides physical, occupational and speech therapy right on-site for added convenience. The dining program offers a blend of residents’ favorite foods and healthy choices. Plus, the community is close to restaurants and other attractions for fun supervised outings.

What Residents Are Saying

Reviewers love the friendly staff and welcoming environment. “We’re very happy,” one reviewer says. “The director helped us find our room, and she was absolutely wonderful. The facility is beautiful, the rooms are very roomy, and the food is fabulous.”

Get costs

Bridge Haven Memory Care – Best Residential Plan

Key Features:

Dedicated memory care community

Family-style living

Excellent caregiver-to-resident ratio

Bridge Haven Memory Care is completely dedicated to memory care residents and their special needs. This unique community is designed to give you a feeling of home; residents live in family-style private homes in quiet neighborhoods. This allows for greater one-on-one attention.

If you choose one of Bridge Haven Memory Care’s homes, you’ll be immersed in compassionate care. Staff members provide personalized help with daily living activities, housekeeping and laundry. You’ll have a chance to join games, crafts and exercise sessions. Meals are extra special because they’re homemade and planned around residents’ favorite foods.

What Residents Are Saying

Reviewers love the intimate, comfortable setting at Bridge Haven as well as the quiet neighborhoods. One reviewer remarks, “Bridge Haven’s people seemed very comfortable. It had more of an intimate setting and a homey and comfortable atmosphere.”

Get costs

The Windsor of Lawrence – Best Mealtime Experience

See more photos

Key Features:

Gold Leaf dining experience

Plentiful activities

Beautiful views

The Windsor of Lawrence offers a unique dining experience for memory care residents that you might truly enjoy. About a half-hour before a meal, caregivers start aromatherapy to stimulate residents’ appetites. Then, residents receive a personal escort to the dining room and as much assistance with eating as needed. Staff members eat with residents for socialization and to provide a model to imitate. This can reduce confusion and make meals pleasant.

This community also offers beautiful views from secure outdoor areas where you can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. Since Windsor of Lawrence is tucked into a residential community, it’s nice and quiet, but you don’t have to go far to reach shops, restaurants and a golf course. If you like on-site activities, you’ll find plenty right in the community, with games, crafts and entertainment every day.

What Residents Are Saying

Reviewers are pleased with the comfortable common areas and caring staff. “We toured the facility and were impressed with the layout, and the relationship between the staff and clients. The person who gave us the tour, was exceptionally personable and good with the clients. He was obviously well liked by the residents and staff as well. The overall energy was positive and caring. The Windsor is at the top of our list, for when the time comes that we’re ready. “

Get costs

The Bottom Line

Living with memory loss is never easy, but memory care may be able to give you or your loved one the right support. So check out some of these communities in person to see if they’re a good fit for you.

Speak to a Family Advisor