The 3 Best Memory Care Facilities in Fort Lauderdale

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. McClatchy newsrooms were not involved in the creation of this content.

If a loved one has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia, you may be wondering where to turn to for support. You’re not alone. Many families struggle to navigate their long-term care options when their loved ones develop a cognitive disorder. Memory care communities can be a great solution for families who are unable to serve as full-time caregivers or can’t afford around-the-clock assistance of a care provider at home. These communities provide a safe, supportive environment where seniors with varying stages of dementia can enjoy a higher quality of life.

If you’re in the early stages of planning for long-term care for yourself or a loved one, we’re here to help. To support you in your search, we have curated a list of the top three memory care facilities in Fort Lauderdale, each offering excellent options that may be suitable for you or your family member.

Speak to a family advisor

Pacifica Senior Living Forest Trace - Best On-Site Amenities

Key Features:

Chef-prepared meals

Pet-friendly accommodations

Full-service beauty salon and barbershop

Pacifica Senior Living Forest Trace may be far from what you picture when you think of a memory care facility. Set on 73 acres of protected Cypress Preserve, the community features landscaped gardens, views of a 30-acre lake and an abundance of amenities. Plus, it’s just minutes from neighborhood pharmacies and medical centers.

The community’s full spectrum of care includes a fully secured memory care neighborhood specifically designed to support the needs of seniors living with dementia. This area features soothing colors and easy-to-navigate spaces that allow seniors to experience a greater sense of independence throughout the day. A team of compassionate, highly trained caregivers is on hand 24/7, working closely with each resident to provide personalized assistance.

Story continues

One of the biggest perks of living in a community environment is the countless opportunities for fun. All the events, activities and social programs offered at Pacifica Senior Living Forest Trace are tailored to be accessible for individuals of varying cognitive and physical ability levels. From daily happy hours and fitness classes to brain games, aqua therapy and off-site outings, this community truly offers something for everyone.

Belmont Village Fort Lauderdale - Unmatched Hospitality

Key Features:

Chef-prepared dining, with 24 daily choices

Scheduled transportation

Physical, speech and occupational therapy available on-site

Seniors’ health challenges shouldn’t stop them from enjoying each day to the fullest, which is why resident experience is the primary focus at Belmont Village Fort Lauderdale. The community features a variety of gathering spaces, a full-service salon, a professionally supervised fitness center and a restaurant-style dining program. You can find countless opportunities for fun in the daily calendar of fitness, social, creative and educational activities.

But beyond enjoying amenities and hospitality services, the most important thing is ensuring your loved one receives the care they need. With its award-winning, researched-based memory care programs, the community is equipped to serve individuals with conditions ranging from mild cognitive impairments to more advanced stages of Alzheimer’s. Circle of Friends is a comprehensive therapeutic program designed for those with milder conditions. Alternatively, nonsecured memory care can be arranged in the community’s assisted living area.

If your loved one has a more advanced form of dementia, Belmont Village’s memory care neighborhood offers a more carefully monitored, secure environment. No matter what level of memory care serves you best, licensed nurses are on-site 24/7 to ensure a high level of care is always available. Additionally, all residents can benefit from the Whole Brain Fitness program, which addresses seven essential elements of wellness, including mental fitness, proper nutrition, regular social engagement and physical exercise.

Oasis Living Quarters - Most Personalized Care Experience

Key Features:

On-site wellness center

Studio apartments

Individualized care plans

Oasis Living Quarters sets out to create a warm, welcoming environment where seniors can feel like they’re part of a family, and that’s precisely what it delivers. Residents can have fun using the community’s facilities, participating in recreational and learning-focused activities and sitting down with friends for a restaurant-style dining experience. Included housekeeping and laundry services and complimentary maintenance add to the hassle-free lifestyle.

The community’s relationship-centered approach to care is especially beneficial for individuals with dementia. Care plans are developed to meet each resident’s specific health needs, allowing them to enjoy the highest level of independence possible while providing skilled assistance where needed. Residents may require gentle cues and reminders or more extensive assistance with daily tasks, such as grooming, bathing and medication administration.

Oasis understands that transitioning to a new living environment isn’t always easy, so staff works closely with residents and their families to address any physical, emotional or financial concerns they may be facing. Providing personalized guidance and assistance through this experience helps ensure that each family member receives the respect, dignity and support they deserve and can experience all the benefits the community has to offer.

The Bottom Line

Caring for a loved one diagnosed with a cognitive disorder can be tough, but you don’t have to face the challenge alone. Long-term care facilities like memory care communities can help ease the burden on your family and provide a supportive environment where your loved one can thrive. There are many factors that come into play when searching for a facility, such as location, amenities and lifestyle preferences. Above all, be sure to consider the needs of your loved one to ensure the facility is equipped to best support their health and wellness goals.

Speak to a family advisor

Daniel Cobb began his career as a freelance writer over 10 years ago writing for websites such as TheSimpleDollar.com and Reviews.com. Since then, he has specialized in writing, editing, and managing the content team for Caring.com and other senior living websites. Over the last five years, he’s developed a deep understanding of the senior living industry and has enjoyed creating exceptional content that reaches millions of visitors every month. He can be reached at editorial@caring.com.