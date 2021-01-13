The 3 best cardio exercise machines on Amazon under $100

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You don’t need a lot of equipment to get in a good sweat session at home, but an exercise machine can help you increase resistance and your heart rate.

These best-selling, low-impact exercise machines on Amazon can help you reach more vigorous levels of exercise (as recommended by the World Health Organization) — and they’re all under $100.

The brand that made all three of these machines, Sunny Health & Fitness, specializes in making high-quality yet compact and affordable equipment. All of the machines can be folded up and stored away when not in use, making them ideal for small spaces.

If you’re looking for a better way to work out at home, this rower, elliptical or squat-assist machine may be your ticket.

Credit: Amazon

Mimicking the movement you'd make if you were rowing a boat, rowing works the entire body.

Mimicking the movement you’d make if you were rowing a boat, rowing works the entire body. While you can use it for low or high impact exercises, it’s easier on the joints than running.

According to the product description, the Sunny Health & Fitness Rower has 12 levels of smooth resistance that’s also quiet, thanks to a hydraulic resistance system. It uses a digital monitor to track your workout time, row count and calories. There’s a cushioned ergonomically-designed seat , the foam-padded handlebars and non-slip grip foot pedals – making the machine comfortable to use as well.

Credit: Amazon

An elliptical machine is a low-impact trainer. Your feet never leave the pedals, so it’s like you’re walking on air — or pushing through it, depending on your resistance level. It provides a more comfortable way to work out for people with knee or joint problems without sacrificing intensity.

This mini strider is incredibly quiet; you can use it while working from home standing or sitting. It’s compact and light (only 24 pounds!), so whether you want to keep it under your desk or move it to the living room to use while watching TV, it’s pretty easy to transport.

You can increase your workout intensity by turning the adjustable dial-up and check out your stats with the display monitor. The monitor will show your exercise time, calories burned, the number of strides per minute and total strides overall.

While this mini version of the larger elliptical machines doesn’t have any handles for holding on, it forces you to use your core to keep you balanced while using it in a standing position.

Credit: Amazon

Amazon’s best-selling exercise machine is a unique one — it’s a squat assist machine for strengthening the glutes and legs while amping up your heart rate. Over 12,000 shoppers give it 5 out of 5 stars.

The machine comes with an online training video. Still, according to the product description, the “exerciser promotes compound movement (two or more muscle groups working cohesively) to strengthen not only your lower body but also your shoulder, arms and back.”

It has three adjustable resistance bands with up to 22 pounds of resistance and can be removed or added to vary the intensity of your workout. You can also adjust the squat depth, so you can go as high or low as you prefer.

A digital monitor displays your time, calories and squat count.

If you’re looking for more ways to workout from home, check out this list of exercise equipment start at only $8.

The post The 3 best cardio exercise machines on Amazon under $100 appeared first on In The Know.