3 Baltimore Firefighters Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Building Collapse: 'Made the Ultimate Sacrifice'

Three Baltimore firefighters are dead after a building collapsed while they were battling a two-alarm fire early Monday morning.

Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler, and Kenny Lacayo "made the ultimate sacrifice" after responding to the blaze in a vacant home on the 200 block of South Stricker Street, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement.

All three were inside the home when the structure collapsed. A fourth firefighter, identified as John McMaster, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, though he remains in stable condition, Scott said.

"This is a gut wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters," the mayor added. "There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered today."

According to tweets from the fire department, the building collapse trapped all four firefighters inside the building.

Nearly immediately, one of the firefighters was able to be extracted, the department said. Over the next hour, two more were rescued.

All of the firefighters were transported to the hospital, where three died from their injuries.

Following the news, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called the tragedy "our worst nightmare," adding that he ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.

"I call on all Marylanders to honor the memories of these brave souls, and pray for their families and fellow firefighters," Hogan said.