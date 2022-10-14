3 B.C. mayors reflect on leadership as their terms end

From left to right: Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall and Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian aren't seeking re-election in the upcoming municipal election on Saturday. (CBC - image credit)

Three B.C. mayors who aren't seeking re-election took time on Thursday to reflect on their leadership over the last few years during natural disasters, COVID-19 and other challenges.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun oversaw a municipality inundated by the floodwaters that flowed across the Sumas Prairie last November. He led more than 100 city staff and volunteers working around the clock to sandbag dams that held back water from Washington state and joined dozens of other mayors to lobby for federal disaster relief funding.

In response, Ottawa announced more than $870 million in July to support disaster recovery and climate resilience in B.C. communities impacted by wildfires and floods.

Braun says dealing with crises over the last year has taught him the importance of partnerships when leading a municipality.

"You need … [to build] relationships long before you ever have a real issue to deal with in a natural disaster so that when you need help, you actually have a network of people who you've built a relationship with that trust you," he told Gloria Macarenko, the host of CBC's On The Coast.

"When you have those kinds of relationships, things can be moved very quickly."

Braun retired as the co-owner and CEO of the Abbotsford-based Pacific Northern Rail Contractors Corporation in 2003 before he was elected city councillor in 2011 and mayor in 2018.

He is part of the B.C. Urban Mayors' Caucus, an informal group of 13 mayors representing more than half of the province's population, which comes together to discuss ways to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and other issues, such as affordable housing.

Braun says, as mayor, it's important to be transparent and not over promise.

"Too many politicians make promises during a campaign that they can't keep," he said. "The problem is either they're not telling the truth, or they're just naive to what local government is all about and what you can and cannot do."

Like Braun, outgoing Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall says it's important municipal leaders form partnerships when working with the province on issues such as opioid addiction and homelessness.

Hall, who was elected to city council in 2011 and has served two mayoral terms since 2014, says Prince George has a "productive" working relationship with Northern Health and B.C. Housing in tackling homelessness.

"We are building that integrated health model which will provide supportive health services right in one location for individuals who are suffering from opioid addiction and mental illness. That's a big step forward," he told Carolina de Ryk, the host of BC's Daybreak North.

Hall says he's proud of the new hotel and housing developments aimed at attracting new residents in Prince George's downtown core during his second term, but controversies have dimmed these achievements, as the city allowed the cost of a major condo and parkade built near city hall to balloon with little oversight.

Under his leadership, Hall says the city has done some "very good work," such as Riverbend Manor, an affordable housing complex for seniors.

Ken Christian, who served on Kamloops council for almost six years before becoming mayor in 2017, says his proudest achievement was the city's partnership with Thompson Rivers University to create a researcher-in-residence program this June for community-based research projects.

Christian admits the pandemic and natural disasters have posed big challenges, but he says it's a mayor's job to handle difficult situations — and he thanks the council for its co-operation.

"I believe that council is really up for the task. They did their homework," he said. "I believe, on balance, they made the best decisions on behalf of the city."