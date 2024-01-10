3 Arts’ Josh Lieberman & Authentic’s Allie Veneris Join Brillstein Entertainment Partners

EXCLUSIVE: 3 Arts veteran Josh Lieberman is leaving the management and production company to join Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Also joining Brillstein is Allie Veneris of Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

“We’re excited to continue our focused expansion with the addition of Josh and Allie,” said Jon Liebman and Cynthia Pett, Brillstein’s co-CEO’s. “They have great clients, great taste, and great futures ahead.”

Lieberman was at 3 Arts for almost two decades, having started at the company — now majority owned by Lionsgate — in June 2004 as an assistant.

The list of his clients, dominated by multi-hyphenates in the comedy space, include Dave Attell, Atsuko Okatsuka, Karan Soni, Moshe Kasher, Katherine Ryan, Vanessa Gonzalez, Noah Garfinkel, Brent Morin, David Nihill, Jiaoying Summers, Sara Weinshenk, Jessi Cruickshank, Sarah Burns, Marc Evan Jackson as well as WWE’s Sami Zayn.

For Veneris, this marks a return to Brillstein where she was a college intern in the early 2010s. After stints as an assistant at Gersh, Artists First and Management 360, she became an agent at Authentic where she built a roster of largely young clients over the past five years.

Veneris’ client list includes the Emmy-nominated Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Jessca Rothe (Happy Death Day, Utopia), Courtney Eaton (Yellowjackets, Mad Max: Fury Road), Kit Young (Shadow & Bone, upcoming Alien), Amanda Crew (Silicon Valley), Anders Keither (Frasier), Joseph Ollman (Domina, Vampire Academy), Matt Visser (Fellow Travelers, upcoming Woman of the Hour), Alexa Mareka (Shelter, Boogie), Dominic DeVore (P-Valley), Daniel Croix (Love, Victor), Sean Grandillo (Rise, Condor), Paul Karmiryan (Along for the Ride, Veronica Mars), Getenesh Berhe (Keep Breathing), Kwami Odoom (Never Let Me Go pilot), Morgan Scott (Jaja’s Africa Hair Braid).

Brillstein has been beefing up its ranks following Wasserman’s acquisition of the management and production company in September.

