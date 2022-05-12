3 Artists Present Their Own Take on the Prada Symbole Handbag in Hunter Schafer-Led Campaign

For its latest campaign highlighting the Symbole handbag, Prada has tapped three of art’s modern masters -- Catherine Opie, Thomas Ruff and Carrie Mae Weems -- to present their own take on the silhouette.

Starring Hunter Schafer, the visuals explore the blurred boundaries between art and fashion. "Opie’s work revolves around the body and identity, new codes of beauty -- her images seem to sculpt Schafer into a series of triangles, fusing woman and object," the fashion house explained in a press release. "Ruff’s reinterprets ready-made images, distorting and manipulating reality -- the objective value of a photograph, it questions our ideas of image," it continued. "Weems connects her imagery to concepts of identity, representation, projection -- notions of transformation and courage."

As for the bag itself, the design is inspired by Prada’s iconic Triangle and features a new type of logo. Available in a variety of sizes, the pieces are crafted from luxurious jacquard and Saffiano leather, and boasts a modern, geometric look.

Take a closer look at the Prada Symbole campaign above.