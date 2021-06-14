3 arrested under UP's anti-conversion law in Rampur

Rampur Assistant ASP Sansar Singh. (Photo/ANI)

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested three people under the anti-conversion law of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly doing religious conversion of a woman.

According to Rampur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sansar Singh, the woman is a resident of Uttarakhand.

Singh said, "A woman's religion was converted in a village in Shahabad by luring her. The accused brought her from outside the village after her husband died. The accused is an auto-rickshaw driver and reportedly a friend of woman's husband."

"An FIR has been registered in the matter accordingly and further investigation is underway," he added.

The police also informed that the accused has also converted the children of the women.

The matter came into light when the condition of one of the children got serious after the conversion ritual and he was being admitted to the hospital.

In November last year, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020.

The new law mandates a jail term for the accused between one to five years, with Rs 15,000 penalty, if convicted for carrying out forceful conversions for marriage. (ANI)