3 arrested, 1 taken to hospital after fight involving parangs in Chinatown: reports

Screengrabs from the video of the alleged rioting incident at Upper Cross Street.

SINGAPORE — Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a rioting case along Upper Cross Street that took place in the early hours of Sunday (10 May) morning.

A police manhunt operation is also underway for others involved in the case, according to local media reports. The incident also led to a 19-year-old man being conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital in a conscious state.

A video circulating over social media showed a group of youths in black waiting at the lift lobby of a building. They are then attacked by another group and some of those in black are seen trying to flee the scene.

Some members of the second group appear to be using parangs (a type of machete) in the attack.

Police investigations into the case, which has been labelled as rioting with dangerous weapons, are ongoing.

