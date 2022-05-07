3 Americans Mysteriously Found Dead at Sandals Resort in the Bahamas, Another Woman Hospitalized

Sandals Emerald Bay Celebrity Golf Weekend - Golf Pairings and Pool Party

Three Americans are dead and a fourth is hospitalized in the Bahamas on Friday due to unknown causes.

Two men and one woman were found dead at the popular Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

"It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Sandals Emerald Bay on May 6, 2022," a representative for Sandals tells PEOPLE.

"A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities," the statement continues. "We are actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests' families in every way possible during this difficult time.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said Friday that detectives are investigating the "sudden death of two males and a female."

Police at the George Town station were informed on Friday morning that three bodies were found in two separate villas at Emerald Bay.

"On their arrival at the scene they were directed to the first villa. On entering a bedroom, they found a caucasian male laying on the ground unresponsive. An examination of the body was conducted, there was no signs of trauma found. The local doctor later pronounced the victim dead," the RBPF said in a statement.

"The officers were then directed to the second villa, where they found a caucasian male slumped against the wall in a bathroom unresponsive. A caucasian female was also found in a bedroom on a bed. She too was unresponsive. Both individuals showed signs of convulsion," the release continued. "The officers examined the bodies and found no signs of trauma. The local doctor later pronounced both persons dead."

The statement added, "Our initial investigations revealed that the couple found in the second villa complained of illness the previous evening. They attended the local medical facility and on completion of receiving treatment, they return to their lodging."

Authorities said they will now wait on autopsies to determine why these people died. "This matter remains under active investigation."

Also on Friday, Bahamas Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Chester Cooper, tweeted a statement confirming there was a fourth person, a woman, who is currently hospitalized.

His statement read, "I have been regretfully informed today of the death of three American visitors, two men and a woman, at a resort property on Exuma."

He added that "Another American woman has been airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital [in Nassau]."

Cooper continued to say he had "been briefed by the commissioner of police and the resort's executive management on the matter," and that "Police are investigating and the cause of death is still unknown."

"However, I am advised that foul play is not suspected," his statement also read.

"The public will be kept abreast of information as soon as it becomes available. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the families affected."

Sandals, based out of Jamaica, operates several luxury all-inclusive resort destinations in Jamaica, the Bahamas, and other parts of the Caribbean including St. Lucia and Barbados.