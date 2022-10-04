$3.9 Billion Worldwide Hydrographic Survey Equipment Industry to 2027 - Featuring EdgeTech, Innomar Technologie, iXblue SAS, Kongsberg Gruppen Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market
Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrographic survey equipment market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.32% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Hydrographic survey is conducted for scientifically measuring and analyzing the physical environment underwater, which affects maritime navigation, marine construction, and offshore oil exploration/drilling activities. It primarily relies on the hydrographic survey equipment for producing detailed plans of harbors, seabeds and waterways showcasing shapes, depths and contours.

This equipment comprises both software and hardware components, and it can be installed on autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), small crafts and large ships.

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Trends:

The significant increase in maritime trade and the escalating demand for accurate nautical charts represents one of the key factors favorably influencing the market. Moreover, the increasing utilization of big data and machine learning (ML), along with numerous other technological advancements, such as the incorporation of 3D and 4D technologies in hydrographic studies, is enhancing the predictive assessment for ports.

This can be accredited to the capability of these technologies to provide more realistic insight into developments of the surrounding waters. This, in confluence with a considerable rise in the demand for hydrographic equipment from offshore industries like oil and gas, is also contributing to the market growth. However, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak forced governments of numerous countries to shut down ports to prevent the spread of the disease.

This negatively impacted the demand for hydrographic survey equipment. The market is anticipated to experience growth on account of the rising development of offshore marine infrastructure fields, such as efflue;nt disposal systems, bridges and ports for several other industries, and coastal thermal power plants.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being EdgeTech, Innomar Technologie GmbH, iXblue SAS, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Sonardyne International Ltd., SyQwest Incorporated, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Topcon Corporation, Tritech International Limited (Moog Inc.) and Valeport Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global hydrographic survey equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hydrographic survey equipment market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the depth?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global hydrographic survey equipment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Sensing Systems
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Positioning Systems
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Subsea Sensors
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Software
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Unmanned Vehicles
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Depth
7.1 Shallow Water
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Deep Water
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Platform
8.1 Surface Vessels
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 USVs and UUVs
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Aircraft
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Port and Harbor Management
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Offshore Oil and Gas Survey
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Cable or Pipeline Route Survey
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End Use
10.1 Commercial
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Research
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Defense
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 EdgeTech
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Innomar Technologie GmbH
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 iXblue SAS
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.5 Raytheon Technologies Corporation
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Sonardyne International Ltd.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 SyQwest Incorporated
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Topcon Corporation
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Tritech International Limited (Moog Inc.)
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Valeport Ltd.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/671qxf

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?