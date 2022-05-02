49,000 Amazon shoppers swear this affordable device that can deep clean every surface

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Having an arsenal of cleaning supplies that actually help you mark chores off your weekend to-do list is a life-changer. While Amazon has a huge selection of top-rated cleaning supplies, vacuums and other gadgets there are a few favorites that deserve a solo shoutout.

If you're ready to deep-clean your floors or bathroom tiling, one of the best tools to get a thorough clean is the BISSELL SteamShot Hard Surface cleaner — it's truly a hidden gem when it comes to cleaners.

With nearly 50,000 reviews on Amazon and rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars, it's a clear choice for shoppers, and many of them say it "cleans grout like a dream."

Buy Now

Not only does it pack a high-pressure clean (thanks to 1000 watts of power) in order to power wash hard surfaces like tubs, bathroom tile, stove dials and grout, but it's a multi-functional tool — it can also be used to steam fabric.

In about 30 seconds, the SteamShot heats up and is ready to use with just one touch of the trigger. Because the device relies on steam to clean, you can eliminate having to use other cleaning supplies.

The steam acts as a natural cleaner that sanitizes, clears sticky spots and eliminates dirt without using harsh chemicals. Since the steam dries in seconds, there's no need to do an extra pass with a towel wipe the surface dry. You can use it on a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, vinyl, laminate, granite, marble and sealed hardwood. It's really the obvious choice for a cleaner if you need to deep clean several rooms throughout your home.

Buy Now

And for more detailed cleaning, the SteamShot comes with several additional attachments. There's the nozzle, extension hose, flat scraping tool, grout brush, fabric steamer brush, window squeegee, angle concentrator and detail brush.

Story continues

Another reviewer said it's a great cleaning device to use especially for kid-induced stains. "I have successfully de-gunked all my kitchen cabinets!" the shopper continued. "Usually I have to really scrub to get that stuff off. Now, I just use a pass or two of the steam and wipe right off. No scrubbing, no chemicals!"

"I love this product and tell everyone about it," another customer said. "I can cut back my use of chemicals, plus it works. I've been addicted to cleaning now for over a week!"

With the BISSELL SteamShot, you can say goodbye to getting on your hands and knees to finally get cleaning jobs done.

If you liked this story, check out the easiest way to clean your washing machine.

The post Over 49,000 Amazon shoppers agree this affordable surface cleaner makes cleaning so much easier appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

The Dyson Airwrap is finally back in stock at these retailers and I've lost all sense of chill

The softest sheets ever are on sale for up to 75% off right now if you want to sleep like a swaddled baby

This is the easiest way to clean your washing machine — because it's definitely time

Guys, the famous Brooklinen sheets are super cheap right now — and the discounts are better than any Black Friday sale