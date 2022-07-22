$3.8 Billion Worldwide Hypodermic Needles Industry to 2027 - Featuring Cardinal Health, Hi-Tech Syringes and Medline Industries Among Others

Global Hypodermic Needles Market

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypodermic Needles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hypodermic needles market reached a value of US$ 2.48 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.86 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Hypodermic needles refer to thin, hollow needles used with a syringe to inject substances into the body. They also assist in extracting fluids from the body, such as taking a blood sample from a vein in venipuncture. They are typically manufactured using stainless-steel tubes through the tube drawing process.

Hypodermic needles can also be utilized to provide medications that cannot be ingested orally because they cannot be absorbed easily (like insulin) or potentially harm the patient's liver. Moreover, they have an extremely smooth and sharp surface which prevents and minimizes contamination during inoculation of a sterile substrate. As a result, hypodermic needles find extensive applications in the healthcare sector and research environments requiring sterile conditions.

Hypodermic Needles Market Trends:

Hypodermic needles are widely used by medical professionals, physicians, dentists, and paramedics for rapid intradermal delivery of liquids in case of emergencies, vaccination, administration of drugs, and blood sample collection, which represents the primary factor driving the market growth.

Additionally, the widespread prevalence of infections and chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, has escalated the demand for vaccines and injectable drugs. Along with this, the ongoing vaccination campaigns to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe are catalyzing the demand for hypodermic needles. Besides this, the implementation of stringent regulations by governments of various countries that mandate the use of safety needles to prevent needle re-usage and mitigate the risk of infections is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, several leading manufacturers are developing precision-engineered hypodermic needles to enhance patient comfort in parenteral therapies and reduce penetration resistance. They are also making heavy investments in automated systems for inspection and testing processes to meet the quality standards and ensure the safe administration of medications. Other factors, including the growing need to prevent needle-stick injuries, surging cases of blood-borne diseases, increasing blood donations, improving healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements, are also creating a favorable market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Connecticut Hypodermics Inc., EXELINT International Co., Hi-Tech Syringes, McKesson Corporation, Medline Industries LP, Nipro Corporation, Retractable Technologies Inc., Smiths Medical Inc. (ICU Medical Inc.) and Terumo Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global hypodermic needles market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hypodermic needles market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global hypodermic needles market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hypodermic Needles Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Safety Hypodermic Needles
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Non-Safety Hypodermic Needles
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Drug Delivery
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Vaccination
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Blood Specimen Collection
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Hospitals and Clinics
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Diabetic Patients
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Family Practices
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Psychiatrics
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Becton Dickinson and Company
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Cardinal Health Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Connecticut Hypodermics Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 EXELINT International Co.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Hi-Tech Syringes
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 McKesson Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Medline Industries LP
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Nipro Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Retractable Technologies Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 Smiths Medical Inc. (ICU Medical Inc.)
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Terumo Corporation
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yccp3d

