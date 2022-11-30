$3.7 Bn Bronchoscopy Markets: Flexible, Rigid, EBUS, Video Processors, Cytology Brushes - Global Forecast to 2027 - Opportunities in Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies

Company Logo

Global Bronchoscopy Market

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronchoscopy Market by Product Bronchoscopes (Flexible, Rigid, EBUS), Imaging Systems (Video Processors), Accessories (Cytology Brushes), Application (Bronchial Treatment), Usability (Reusable), & End Users (Hospital, ACSs/Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bronchoscopy market is projected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 2.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecasted period (2022 to 2027)

Market growth is largely driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, growing hospital investments in bronchoscopy facilities, and technological advancements in bronchoscopes. On the other hand, the dearth of trained physicians and pulmonologists is a major challenge to the growth of this market.

The Bronchoscopes are accounted to hold the largest share of the bronchoscopy market, by product in 2021.

Based on product, the bronchoscopy equipment market is segmented into bronchoscopes, imaging systems, accessories, and other bronchoscopy equipment.

The bronchoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy equipment market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high cost of bronchoscopes compared to imaging systems and accessories, the increasing prevalence of lung cancer, and technological advancements

The Bronchial treatment are accounted to hold the largest share of the bronchoscopy market, by application in 2021.

Based on application, the bronchoscopy equipment market is segmented into bronchial treatment and bronchial diagnosis. In 2021, the bronchial treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of target diseases.

North America commanded the largest share of the bronchoscopy in 2021.

In 2021, North America has the largest share of the bronchoscopy equipment market. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario in the US, the rising incidence of lung cancer in Canada, rapid increase in healthcare expenditure, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, and the strong presence of market players in the region.

Competitive landscape

Some of the major players operating in this market Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan).

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 223 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.7 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Drive Market

Bronchoscopes Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2021

China to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

Increasing Cases of Lung Cancer

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Growing Hospital Investments in Bronchoscopy Facilities

Technological Advancements

Restraints

High Overhead Cost of Bronchoscopy Procedures

Risks Associated with Bronchoscopy

Opportunities

Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Dearth of Trained Physicians and Pulmonologists

Burning Issues

Product Recalls

Company Profiles

Key Players

Olympus Corporation

Ambu A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ethicon (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Medtronic

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Karl Storz

Hoya Corporation

Richard Wolf Gmbh

Cook Medical

Conmed

Roper Technologies

Teleflex Incorporated

Laborie Medical Technologies Corp.

Efer Endoscopy

Broncus Medical Inc.

Other Players

Emos Technology Gmbh

Vbm Medizintechnik Gmbh

Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd.

