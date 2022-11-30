$3.7 Bn Bronchoscopy Markets: Flexible, Rigid, EBUS, Video Processors, Cytology Brushes - Global Forecast to 2027 - Opportunities in Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies
Global Bronchoscopy Market
Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronchoscopy Market by Product Bronchoscopes (Flexible, Rigid, EBUS), Imaging Systems (Video Processors), Accessories (Cytology Brushes), Application (Bronchial Treatment), Usability (Reusable), & End Users (Hospital, ACSs/Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bronchoscopy market is projected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 2.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecasted period (2022 to 2027)
Market growth is largely driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, growing hospital investments in bronchoscopy facilities, and technological advancements in bronchoscopes. On the other hand, the dearth of trained physicians and pulmonologists is a major challenge to the growth of this market.
The Bronchoscopes are accounted to hold the largest share of the bronchoscopy market, by product in 2021.
Based on product, the bronchoscopy equipment market is segmented into bronchoscopes, imaging systems, accessories, and other bronchoscopy equipment.
The bronchoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy equipment market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high cost of bronchoscopes compared to imaging systems and accessories, the increasing prevalence of lung cancer, and technological advancements
The Bronchial treatment are accounted to hold the largest share of the bronchoscopy market, by application in 2021.
Based on application, the bronchoscopy equipment market is segmented into bronchial treatment and bronchial diagnosis. In 2021, the bronchial treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of target diseases.
North America commanded the largest share of the bronchoscopy in 2021.
In 2021, North America has the largest share of the bronchoscopy equipment market. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario in the US, the rising incidence of lung cancer in Canada, rapid increase in healthcare expenditure, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, and the strong presence of market players in the region.
Competitive landscape
Some of the major players operating in this market Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan).
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
223
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$2.5 billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$3.7 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
7.9%
Regions Covered
Global
Premium Insights
Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Drive Market
Bronchoscopes Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2021
China to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases
Increasing Cases of Lung Cancer
Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Growing Hospital Investments in Bronchoscopy Facilities
Technological Advancements
Restraints
High Overhead Cost of Bronchoscopy Procedures
Risks Associated with Bronchoscopy
Opportunities
Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies
Challenges
Dearth of Trained Physicians and Pulmonologists
Burning Issues
Product Recalls
Company Profiles
Key Players
Olympus Corporation
Ambu A/S
Boston Scientific Corporation
Ethicon (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)
Medtronic
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Karl Storz
Hoya Corporation
Richard Wolf Gmbh
Cook Medical
Conmed
Roper Technologies
Teleflex Incorporated
Laborie Medical Technologies Corp.
Efer Endoscopy
Broncus Medical Inc.
Other Players
Emos Technology Gmbh
Vbm Medizintechnik Gmbh
Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.
Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd.
