3.6 magnitude quake caught on video as it rattles Ohio, officials say. ‘Wild times’

Cameras captured roads and traffic shaking as a 3.6 magnitude earthquake rattled northeastern Ohio, video shows.

A little shaking going on Sunday night in NE Ohio. Here are a few views of the magnitude 4.0 #earthquake from some of the @ODOT_Statewide traffic cameras at https://t.co/y2mdfitzGi. Details about the quake here: https://t.co/cjhiK6pNIj pic.twitter.com/UrI7LNHwni — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) August 28, 2023

The quake struck at 10:43 p.m. Aug. 27, roughly seven miles southeast of Madison, at a depth of 3.1 miles, U.S. Geological Survey data shows. While the quake was initially reported as a 4.0 magnitude, it was later downgraded to a 3.6.

A 2.3 magnitude tremor was also detected nearby about 20 minutes later, according to the USGS.

There was no damage to buildings or infrastructure, but over 1,200 people reported feeling the quake to the USGS, data shows. Some reported feeling weak tremors in Cleveland and Akron and as far away as Niagara Falls and Buffalo and across the border into Canada.

Plenty of people also chimed in on social media to express their surprise.

I brag about living in Ohio where we avoid hurricanes, natural disasters, gators, sharks. In the last week an earthquake and tornado. Tonight a second 4.0 magnitude earthquake. I felt my house shake. Wild times. pic.twitter.com/ixssgfZeKT — Victor Habat (@The_BAD_Habat) August 28, 2023

Ah, second earthquake ever in Ohio I’ve felt.



First tornados, and now another earthquake REALLY close by me… yikes pic.twitter.com/z4hQdZ4zO1 — jessi (@zubenes_) August 28, 2023

The pair of quakes came just three days after another 2.3 earthquake in the Madison area, according to the USGS.

the fact that we're starting to get earthquakes in ohio is the point where im getting scared — radiohead himejoshi nerpa pup (@thomsredpants) August 28, 2023

Earthquakes with a magnitude between 2.5 and 5.4 are “often felt, but only (cause) minor damage,” according to Michigan Technical University.

The town of Madison is roughly 40 miles northeast of Cleveland.

