3.6 magnitude quake caught on video as it rattles Ohio, officials say. ‘Wild times’

Cameras captured roads and traffic shaking as a 3.6 magnitude earthquake rattled northeastern Ohio, video shows.

The quake struck at 10:43 p.m. Aug. 27, roughly seven miles southeast of Madison, at a depth of 3.1 miles, U.S. Geological Survey data shows. While the quake was initially reported as a 4.0 magnitude, it was later downgraded to a 3.6.

A 2.3 magnitude tremor was also detected nearby about 20 minutes later, according to the USGS.

There was no damage to buildings or infrastructure, but over 1,200 people reported feeling the quake to the USGS, data shows. Some reported feeling weak tremors in Cleveland and Akron and as far away as Niagara Falls and Buffalo and across the border into Canada.

Plenty of people also chimed in on social media to express their surprise.

The pair of quakes came just three days after another 2.3 earthquake in the Madison area, according to the USGS.

Earthquakes with a magnitude between 2.5 and 5.4 are “often felt, but only (cause) minor damage,” according to Michigan Technical University.

The town of Madison is roughly 40 miles northeast of Cleveland.

