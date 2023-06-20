3 in 5 Londoners say housing crisis has worsened since last general election

Around 3 in 5 Londoners believe the housing crisis has got worse since the last general election (PA Archive)

Roughly 3 in 5 Londoners believe the housing crisis has got worse since the last general election, a new poll has revealed.

The YouGov survey has revealed 62 percent of people in the capital believe the shortage of available housing stock has gotten worse since 2019’s election, while 61 per cent think the Government is not building enough social housing.

The poll, commissioned by the National Housing Federation, also found that of Londoners who have searched for a home since the election, around 7 in 10 (67 per cent) said they had struggled to find a suitable and affordable property.

The Government defended its record, pointing out that in the last year, house-building was at its third highest rate for thirty years. The number of new homes started in England increased by 16 per cent last year, compared to pre-pandemic levels, it said.

Looking across the whole of Britain, the poll also showed that a majority (52 per cent) of Conservative voters believe not enough social housing is being built. Across all party loyalties, the figure was 58 per cent.

Almost half of Tory voters (48 per cent) across Britain meanwhile think the Government should prioritise building social housing over homes for sale (28 per cent) or private rent (8 per cent). Among all voters, 53 per cent believe social housing should be prioritised over other types.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation said: “There is a clear consensus amongst voters from all parties and people across all ages and parts of the country, not only that we need to build more social housing, but that this should take precedence over building any other types of home.

“There is also indisputable evidence that housing policies over the last few decades, particularly those focused on home ownership, have widened inequality, increased government spending and made the housing crisis worse.

“How can it be that we have a national strategy for space exploration, but no strategy for homes back here on earth?

“With such strong public support for and proof of the need for more social housing, it’s time for politicians to catch-up and make meaningful commitments that will solve the housing crisis and ensure everyone has access to a safe secure and affordable home.

“We urgently need a long term plan aimed at drastically increasing the number of affordable and crucially social homes built over the next decade.”

A spokeswoman at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, responded: “The Government is considering a number of measures to improve availability of social housing.

“We are committed to delivering 300,000 new homes per year and are investing £11.5 billion to build the affordable, quality homes this country needs.

“Since 2010, we have delivered over 632,000 new affordable homes, including more than 441,612 affordable homes for rent, of which over 162,800 homes are for social rent.”

In London, house-building is managed at a strategic level by the Mayor, with individual projects signed off by borough councils.

A spokeswoman for the Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “The Mayor is delivering a new era of homebuilding in the capital, surpassing the ambitious Government target of starting 116,000 affordable homes for Londoners between 2015/16 and 2022/23 and starting 23,000 City-Hall funded council homes since 2018.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London (Noah Vickers/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

“This is the highest number since the 1970s, and a key part of his plans to build a better, fairer London for everyone.

“High quality council homes are a direct way of addressing our city’s inequalities and leaving a legacy to future generations.

“There has been huge progress in recent years, but the Mayor is clear that we can do more. He has laid the foundations for a new renaissance in council homebuilding to be at the heart of our post-Covid recovery – it is now up to ministers to show the same scale of ambition as London, by backing a new funding programme exclusively for council homes.”