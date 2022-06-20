With 3.4% CAGR, US Retail Clinics Market Size to Surpass Around USD 4.40 Billion by 2028
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global U.S. Retail Clinics Market size is projected to reach USD 4.40 Billion in 2028, at CAGR of 3.4% during forecast period; Rising Numbers of Retail Clinics to Boost Market: Fortune Business Insights
Pune, India, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Retail Clinics Market Size was USD 1.78 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.49 billion in 2021 to USD 4.40 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “U.S. Retail Clinics Market, 2021-2028.”According to our researchers, the market's development can be credited to a variety of factors, including low prices, ease of use and accessibility, and the potential to increase healthcare services while keeping costs low. Furthermore, greater healthcare accessibility for the geriatric population is expected to assist the U.S. retail clinics market growth.
Key Industry Development
May 2020 - Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. announced to extend its strategic agreement with Target Corporation to open 30 new Kaiser Permanente staffed clinics in Target stores across Southern California. The clinic will be branded as “Target Clinic, care provided by Kaiser Permanente”.
Report Scope:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2021 to 2028
Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR
3.4%
2028 Value Projection
USD 4.40 billion
Base Year
2020
Market Size in 2021
USD 3.49 billion
Historical Data for
2017 to 2019
No. of Pages
123
Market Growth Drivers
Expansion Initiatives by Prominent Players to Foster Market Growth
One of the primary drivers for the U.S. Retail Clinics Market in the U.S. is expansion initiative in the form of new retail clinic opening, which is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth during the projected period. Better access to the patient population, which leads to a higher volume of patient visits to these settings is one of the benefits of these expansion initiatives. For example, in September 2020, Walmart announced the expansion of its in-store health clinics, with new clinics to be opened in Chicago, Georgia, and Florida.
Report Coverage
The U.S. Retail Clinics Market report includes detailed information on developing trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market restraints that may affect the industry's conditions. It consists information on new product developments, market innovation, and industry development. The report further offers an estimated U.S. retail clinics market share, size, as well as growth rate.
Market Segmentations:
Service Type, Ownership, and Location are Studied
Segmentation
By Service
By Ownership
By Location
Regional Insights
These walk-in medical facilities are witnessing exponential growth owing to the increasing utilization of accessible & non-emergency healthcare services in the region. They can help provide treatment options for some acute conditions and provide additional preventive services. Convenient location, ease in accessibility (even during late evenings & weekends), and fixed prices are the primary benefits of these settings. Individual operators' increased efforts to expand their service offerings is another key factor driving the industry growth in the U.S. For instance, in July 2020, Amazon revealed plans to open retail health clinics near fulfilment hubs. The plan's first phase comprises the development of 20 similar clinics in five cities across the U.S.
Competitive Landscape
Strategic Innovations by Major Players to Strengthen its Market Position
Most of the U.S. Retail Clinics Market players aim to supply healthcare institutes as part of their partnership strategies. Companies are also adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market position.
The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global U.S. Retail Clinics Market
Walmart Inc. (Bentonville, U.S.)
CVS Health (Woonsocket, U.S.)
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Deerfield, U.S.)
Kroger | The Kroger Co (Cincinnati, U.S.)
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. (Oakland, U.S.)
Target Brands, Inc. (Minneapolis, U.S.)
Bellin Health Systems (Green Bay, U.S.)
Rite Aid Corporation (Houston, U.S.)
Geisinger Health (Danville, U.S.)
Other Prominent Players
Table of Contents
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
U.S. Retail Clinics Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Market Trends
Key Insights
Growth in the Number of Retail Clinics in the U.S, 2017-2020
Annual Number of Patients Visiting Retail Clinics in the U.S, 2017-2020
Overview of Regulatory Scenario
Recent Industry Developments-Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
Insight on Pricing of Selective Services Provided Through Retail Clinics
Comparison of Retail Clinics with Primary Care Physicians and Urgent Care Centers
Estimated Patient Volumes and Revenues for the Top Retail Clinic Operators
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Overview: Advancements in Retail Clinics
Distribution of the Retail Clinics Market by Source of Payment/Funding, 2020
Partnerships between Insurance Companies & Retail Clinic Service Providers
U.S. Retail Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ownership
Retailer Owned Operators
Independent Operators
Hospital Owned Operators
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Location
Retail Pharmacies
Groceries / Retail Stores
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type
Acute Respiratory Infections
Sore Throat
Conjunctivitis
Urinary Tract Infections
Immunization
Screening Services
Others
Competitive Analysis
U.S. Market Share Analysis (2020)
Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability))
Walmart Inc.
CVS Health
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
Kroger | The Kroger Co.
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
Target Brands, Inc.
Bellin Health Systems
Rite Aid Corporation
Geisinger Health
Appendix
ToC Continued…
