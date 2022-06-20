With 3.4% CAGR, US Retail Clinics Market Size to Surpass Around USD 4.40 Billion by 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global U.S. Retail Clinics Market size is projected to reach USD 4.40 Billion in 2028, at CAGR of 3.4% during forecast period; Rising Numbers of Retail Clinics to Boost Market: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Retail Clinics Market Size was USD 1.78 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.49 billion in 2021 to USD 4.40 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “U.S. Retail Clinics Market, 2021-2028.”According to our researchers, the market's development can be credited to a variety of factors, including low prices, ease of use and accessibility, and the potential to increase healthcare services while keeping costs low. Furthermore, greater healthcare accessibility for the geriatric population is expected to assist the U.S. retail clinics market growth.

Key Industry Development

May 2020 - Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. announced to extend its strategic agreement with Target Corporation to open 30 new Kaiser Permanente staffed clinics in Target stores across Southern California. The clinic will be branded as “Target Clinic, care provided by Kaiser Permanente”.


Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

3.4%

2028 Value Projection

USD 4.40 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 3.49 billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

123


Market Growth Drivers

Expansion Initiatives by Prominent Players to Foster Market Growth

One of the primary drivers for the U.S. Retail Clinics Market in the U.S. is expansion initiative in the form of new retail clinic opening, which is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth during the projected period. Better access to the patient population, which leads to a higher volume of patient visits to these settings is one of the benefits of these expansion initiatives. For example, in September 2020, Walmart announced the expansion of its in-store health clinics, with new clinics to be opened in Chicago, Georgia, and Florida.

Report Coverage

The U.S. Retail Clinics Market report includes detailed information on developing trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market restraints that may affect the industry's conditions. It consists information on new product developments, market innovation, and industry development. The report further offers an estimated U.S. retail clinics market share, size, as well as growth rate.


Market Segmentations:

Service Type, Ownership, and Location are Studied

Segmentation

By Service

  • Acute Respiratory Infections

  • Sore Throat

  • Conjunctivitis

  • Urinary Tract Infections

  • Immunization

  • Screening Services

  • Others

By Ownership

  • Retailer-owned Operators

  • Independent Operators

  • Hospital-owned Operators

By Location

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Groceries/Retail Stores

  • Others


Regional Insights

These walk-in medical facilities are witnessing exponential growth owing to the increasing utilization of accessible & non-emergency healthcare services in the region. They can help provide treatment options for some acute conditions and provide additional preventive services. Convenient location, ease in accessibility (even during late evenings & weekends), and fixed prices are the primary benefits of these settings. Individual operators' increased efforts to expand their service offerings is another key factor driving the industry growth in the U.S. For instance, in July 2020, Amazon revealed plans to open retail health clinics near fulfilment hubs. The plan's first phase comprises the development of 20 similar clinics in five cities across the U.S.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Innovations by Major Players to Strengthen its Market Position

Most of the U.S. Retail Clinics Market players aim to supply healthcare institutes as part of their partnership strategies. Companies are also adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market position.


The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global U.S. Retail Clinics Market

  • Walmart Inc. (Bentonville, U.S.)

  • CVS Health (Woonsocket, U.S.)

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Deerfield, U.S.)

  • Kroger | The Kroger Co (Cincinnati, U.S.)

  • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. (Oakland, U.S.)

  • Target Brands, Inc. (Minneapolis, U.S.)

  • Bellin Health Systems (Green Bay, U.S.)

  • Rite Aid Corporation (Houston, U.S.)

  • Geisinger Health (Danville, U.S.)

  • Other Prominent Players

Table of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • U.S. Retail Clinics Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Market Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Growth in the Number of Retail Clinics in the U.S, 2017-2020

    • Annual Number of Patients Visiting Retail Clinics in the U.S, 2017-2020

    • Overview of Regulatory Scenario

    • Recent Industry Developments-Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Insight on Pricing of Selective Services Provided Through Retail Clinics

    • Comparison of Retail Clinics with Primary Care Physicians and Urgent Care Centers

    • Estimated Patient Volumes and Revenues for the Top Retail Clinic Operators

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

    • Overview: Advancements in Retail Clinics

    • Distribution of the Retail Clinics Market by Source of Payment/Funding, 2020

    • Partnerships between Insurance Companies & Retail Clinic Service Providers

  • U.S. Retail Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ownership

      • Retailer Owned Operators

      • Independent Operators

      • Hospital Owned Operators

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Location

      • Retail Pharmacies

      • Groceries / Retail Stores

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type

      • Acute Respiratory Infections

      • Sore Throat

      • Conjunctivitis

      • Urinary Tract Infections

      • Immunization

      • Screening Services

      • Others

  • Competitive Analysis

    • U.S. Market Share Analysis (2020)

    • Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability))

      • Walmart Inc.

      • CVS Health

      • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

      • Kroger | The Kroger Co.

      • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.

      • Target Brands, Inc.

      • Bellin Health Systems

      • Rite Aid Corporation

      • Geisinger Health

  • Appendix

ToC Continued…


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


