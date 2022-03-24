The 3.2% return this week takes Cal-Maine Foods' (NASDAQ:CALM) shareholders five-year gains to 37%

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 34% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 24% in the last year.

Since it's been a strong week for Cal-Maine Foods shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Cal-Maine Foods achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 8.1% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 6% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Cal-Maine Foods' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Cal-Maine Foods' TSR of 37% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Cal-Maine Foods shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cal-Maine Foods that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

