With 3.1% CAGR, Hand Sanitizer Market to Hit USD 3.47 Billion by 2028 | Presence of Prominent Players to Propel Market Progress in North America

Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in hand sanitizer market report are Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (U.K.), Gojo Industry Inc. (U.S.), Henkel AG & Company (Germany), Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (India), Unilever Plc. (U.K.), Bacardi Limited (Bermuda), CVS Health (U.S.), Best Sanitizer Inc. (U.S.), Proctor & Gamble (U.S.), SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (U.S.), and other players profiled

Pune, India, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hand sanitizer market size was valued at USD 2.98 billion in 2020 and reached USD 2.79 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Innovators and business people across the globe are rehashing their plans of action considering the Covid pandemic. In the craft cocktail arena, breweries and distilleries are transitioning their focus from spirits to hand sanitizers. For example, in May 2020, Doctor Shultz's, collaborated with Ilthy, a dress brand for assembling and providing hand sanitizers and face masks.

Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding cleanliness practices and strong demand for the product for the development of personal care products may enhance industry growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Hand Sanitizer Market, 2021-2028”

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hand-sanitizer-market-102710

Hand Sanitizer Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 2.98 billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 3.47 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 3.1% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2017 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Form, By Type, By End-Users, By Distribution Channel, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (U.K.), Gojo Industry Inc. (U.S.), Henkel AG & Company (Germany), Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (India), Unilever Plc. (U.K.), Bacardi Limited (Bermuda), CVS Health (U.S.), Best Sanitizer Inc. (U.S.), Proctor & Gamble (U.S.), SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (U.S.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

List of major companies profiled in the hand sanitizer market are:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (U.K.)

Story continues

Gojo Industry Inc. (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Company (Germany)

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (India)

Unilever Plc. (U.K.)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

CVS Health (U.S.)

Best Sanitizer Inc. (U.S.)

Proctor & Gamble (U.S.)

SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Coverage



The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/hand-sanitizer-market-102710

The hand sanitizer market is profoundly divided with the presence of an enormous number of territorial and nearby players. The market players face extraordinary rivalry, particularly from the top producers of this market as they have an enormous buyer base, solid memorability, and tremendous conveyance organizations. Organizations have been carrying out different development methodologies, for example, associations and new item dispatches, to remain ahead in the game.

Drivers and Restraints

Strong Government Support for the Promotion of Hygiene Products to Propel Industry Progress

Hand sanitizers are anti-infection solutions that eliminate germs and viruses efficiently. Strong governmental support for hygiene products’ promotion may enhance hand sanitizer adoption. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a campaign titled “Seconds Save Lives, Clean your Hands” to promote hand hygiene awareness among the people. Further, the rising infrastructural facilities such as specialty stores, shopping malls, and retail outlets are expected to enhance hand sanitizers' adoption. Further, the rising consumer preferences toward beauty and healthcare products may drive the hand sanitizer market growth.

However, the abundance of alternative products may hamper the industry’s growth.

Segmentation

Gel Segment to Hold Major Share Attributable to its Effective Germ Protection

By product form, the market is segmented into liquid, gel, and foam.

The gel segment is expected to grow rapidly due to its effective germ protection. Furthermore, its ability to easily spread on hands enhanced hand sanitizer sales. Moreover, quicker sanitization and drying property of gels may enhance segmental growth.

Alcohol-Based Sanitizers to Dominate Owing to Rapid Adoption in Hospitals

By type, the market is bifurcated into alcohol-free and alcohol-based sanitizers.

The alcohol-based sanitizer segment is expected to hold a dominant market share because of its extensive adoption in hospitals and effectiveness in germ elimination. Furthermore, the anti-microbial ability of alcohol-based sanitizers may incite industry growth

Supermarket/hypermarket Stores Segment to Dominate Owing to the Availability of a Wide Variety of Products

By distribution channel, the market is categorized into online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacy stores, and others.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to dominate owing to the availability of various products. Furthermore, the availability of discounts is expected to enhance product demand.

Hospital Segment to Dominate Attributable to Strong Demand for Sanitizers

By end-user, it is classified into households, hospitals, restaurants, schools, and others.

The hospital segment is expected to hold a dominant market share due to the strong demand for sanitizers to maintain a clean and hygienic environment. Moreover, the rising health concerns among staff and doctors in clinics and hospitals may elevate demand.

Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights



Presence of Prominent Players to Propel Market Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the hand sanitizer market share because of the presence of prominent players. The market in North America stood at USD 1.38 billion in 2020 and is likely to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the upcoming years. Furthermore, rising sanitization practices and personal hygiene is expected to bolster industry growth.

In Europe, efficient medical facilities are expected to enhance hand sanitizer adoption. As per the State of the Health in the EU, Italy, France, Italy, and Spain have excellent medical facilities compared to other European countries. These factors may enhance the market growth.

In Asia Pacific, the strong adoption of personal care products is expected to boost market progress. As per the ‘China Consumer Market 2019’ report, personal care product sales increased nearly 8 times in 2019. In addition, rising government initiatives for developing programs associated with personal care products in India are expected to propel market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hand-sanitizer-market-102710

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Consumer Purchasing Behaviour Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Form (Value) Foam Gel Liquid By Type (Value) Alcohol-based Alcohol-free By Distribution Channel (Value) Pharmacy Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Retail Channels Others By End-User (Value) Schools Restaurants Hospitals Household Purpose Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hand-sanitizer-market-102710

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Launch Novel Products to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to boost brand image. For example, Cavinkare announced cost-effective products under the Nyle, Raaga, and CHIK brands in March 2020. This development aims to provide hygiene solutions to people suffering from disease-causing bacteria and viruses. This strategy may allow the company to enhance its brand image. Furthermore, companies adopt novel product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to strengthen their market position.

Key Industry Development

April 2020- Nycil announced sanitizer products under its ‘germ protection for family’ category for business expansion during the pandemic.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Soap Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Liquid Soap Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Hand Wash Market Size, Share, Trend and Geography Forecast till 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



