3,000-year-old sword unearthed at German burial site in gleaming condition

The bronze age sword (Bavarian state office for preservation of monuments.)

Archaeologists have unearthed a rare Bronze Age sword at an ancient burial site in Germany.

The weapon, believed to be 3,000 years old, was dug up in the town of Nördlingen.

It was so well preserved that it actually shined and was laying in a grave of three people.

The remains were of a man, woman and teenager.

Mathias Pfeil, head of the Bavarian State Office for the Preservation of Monuments said: “The sword and burial still have to be examined for our archeologists to further classify this find

“But it can already be said now that the preservation is exceptional! A find like this one is really rare.”

The sword’s zig-zag pattern is still visible on the hilt as are the studs and rivets used to make it. Despite the eleaborate devoration the sword was intended for battle, experts have said.

Swords from Nördlingen often belonged to the ‘Urns’ a people distinguished by their custom of cremation during the late Bronze era.

They were followed by the Tumulus Culture which saw a huge advancement in Bronze weaponry and armour.

But the team remain unsure where this newly-found sword was made and are investigating.

They believe the sword could have been made by a ‘wandering craftsman’ or imported. The type of sword is most commonly found in Germany and Denmark.

The German discovery comes just months after a 3,000-year-old shoe beloinging to a child was found in a north Kent riverbed.

The rare Bronze Age 15cm leather shoe is thought to be the oldest found in the UK, discovered by Steve Tomlinson, 51, in September.

He sent it for carbon-dating at a unit in East Kilbride, Scotland.

Five weeks later he was shocked to discover that it dated from the Bronze Age.

He said: “I thought it was something good but I still thought it was medieval.

“I sent it off for carbon-dating and five weeks later I got a call from a gentleman at the lab who said to me, “I think you better sit down for this”.

“I’d had a good day’s mudlarking that day.”