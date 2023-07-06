3,000-year-old royal tombs unearthed in Cyprus. See the bountiful riches inside

More than 3,000 years ago, Hala Sultan Tekka was a Bronze Age “trading metropolis” in Cyprus.

Now, archaeologists say they have unearthed two ancient tombs believed to be among the richest ever discovered in the Mediterranean region.

The Swedish Söderberg expedition, led by Peter Fischer who is a professor of archaeology at University of Gothenburg, first began exploring the area on the south coast of Cyprus in 2010. Their latest discoveries include the two ancient chamber tombs and their contents, the university said in a July 6 news release.

The tombs have preliminarily been dated to the 14th century B.C., according to a post on Fischer’s website.

Fischer said the tombs are some of the most important finds from the region.

“In all probability, judging by the exquisite finds and their specific contexts, these tombs are the most important ever excavated in the area,” he wrote.

Here’s what the team found inside the tombs.

More than 500 artifacts

Although other tombs have been discovered in the region, Fischer told the university that the team’s latest discovery is different because of the quantity of artifacts in good quality that were found in the tombs.

“We found more than 500 complete artifacts distributed among two tombs,” he said. “Many of the artifacts consist of precious metals, gems, ivory and high-quality ceramics.”

Among the artifacts were locally produced pottery and adornments, Fischer wrote on his website.

Goods imported from neighboring cultures

More than half of the artifacts found within the chambers were imported from neighboring cultures, the university said.

There were gold and ivory pieces imported from Egypt, blue lapis lazuli from Afghanistan, dark carnelian from India and blue-green turquoise from Sinai, according to the university. There were also several amber objects imported from the Baltic region.

A large Greek piece of pottery dating to around 1350 B.C.

Fischer said there were also numerous pieces of pottery from the Mycenaean culture from Crete.

Archaeologists also found diadems (jeweled crowns) and pendant necklaces that likely came from Egypt, Fischer told the university. The diadems were embossed with images such as bulls, gazelles, lions and flowers.

An embossed bull found on a diadem dating to around 1350 B.C.

Other artifacts included bronze weapons, some of which were inlaid with ivory and had inscriptions, the university said.

Skeletons of all ages

The team also unearthed a number of well-preserved skeletons of all ages and genders, Fischer wrote on his website.

The skeletal remains are still being studied to determine exact gender, age and indications of death, but Fischer said there were newborns, infants, young adults and old adults — though most people rarely lived past the age of 40 at the time.

Experts uncovered several well-preserved surrounded by grave goods within the chamber tombs.

Among the skeletal remains, a woman and one-year-old child were found lying next to each other, the university said. The woman was surrounded by ceramic vessels, pieces of jewelry and a round mirror; the child had a ceramic toy next to her.

Hala Sultan Tekke: a trading metropolis

Fischer said his teams’ finds point to the important role that Hala Sultan Tekke played during the Bronze Age.

The discovery of the tombs has given experts greater insight into ancient trade and culture exchanges, according to Fischer.

“There are unequivocal cultural and economic connections between the city and a large geographical area including the Mycenaean/Minoan, Hittite, Levantine, and Egyptian spheres of culture but also cultures as far away as Sardinia and Mesopotamia,” Fischer said.

The tombs also provide insight into ancient funeral rituals, he said.

