Out of 3,000+ New Fashion Arrivals at Amazon, These Are the 40 Best

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including Madewell sweaters, Steve Madden boots, and Fossil handbags, starting at $15.

Amazon/ InStyle

As someone who spends eight hours a day scouring Amazon for noteworthy deals, I’ve come to learn that the beginning of the month is arguably the best time to shop. That’s when the retailer releases thousands of new products, including seasonal clothes, shoes, and accessories, and this year’s October lineup is already full of must-haves.

Amazon dropped more than 3,000 new fashion arrivals from brands like Steve Madden, Madewell, and Kendra Scott. But of course, I would never send you off to sort through that many picks on your own; I did the hard work for you and found 40 fall fashion pieces worth checking out, starting with the top 10.

Amazon

$55

Buy on Amazon

Best New Amazon Fashion Arrivals Overall:

If you’re feeling overwhelmed at the thought of building out your fall wardrobe, start with the clothes, shoes, and accessories featured above. Grab a new staple sweater, like this cable-knit style from the Drop, which you can wear with jeans, trousers, and skirts all season long. Next, you’ll want a versatile dress, such as this Merokeety knit midi, for in-office days and evenings out. Of course, you’ll also need a new pair of boots, and I’ve got my eye on these Steve Madden suede booties. And for accessories, this trendy Radley London leather shoulder bag may just become your new everyday purse.

Story continues

For more of Amazon’s best new fashion arrivals this month, browse through the curated lists, below.

Amazon

$37

$26

Buy on Amazon

Best New Amazon Clothing Arrivals:

Fall is all about bundling up in chunky sweaters, cozy loungewear, and mid-weight jackets, and Amazon has the cutest options in those categories. This Zesica oversized turtleneck sweater is “comfortable, soft, and warm,” per a reviewer, and it comes in 13 autumnal shades. For the sweatpant lovers, these just-launched Colorfulkoala joggers are made from a soft and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, and they’re cute enough to wear both around the house and out running errands. On the days when you do venture out, this Orolay cropped puffer jacket in a trendy denim design will be the perfect finishing touch to your outfit.

These finds are just the beginning of Amazon’s massive fall clothing selection; check out more of my picks, below.

Amazon

$140

Buy on Amazon

Best New Amazon Shoe Arrivals:

The retailer’s selection of new shoes is equally as impressive and includes fashion-forward boots, mules, loafers, and flats. A pair of Chelsea boots is essential in every fall wardrobe, and you’re bound to wear this $45 platform lug-sole pair on repeat for the next few months. For more casual days, check out these Dr. Martens suede slingback mules, which you can style with both jeans and sweats. Of course, flats are also having a moment, and you can try out the trend with these lug-sole loafers and knit Mary Janes.

Below, click through more of the cutest new shoes available at Amazon this season.

Amazon

$280

Buy on Amazon

Best New Amazon Accessory Arrivals:

No fall fashion haul is complete without a few accessories, and Amazon just added beautiful bags, jewelry, and cold-weather gear in a range of price points. This Fossil leather crossbody purse may just be worthy of a splurge, thanks to its stunning leather and contrasting hardware that’ll match virtually anything in your wardrobe. You can also spice up your autumn looks with statement jewelry, like these Kendra Scott chain link earrings in a yellow gold finish. And to stay warm in style, grab this two-tone scarf from The Drop and the matching knit beanie, both of which are available in four color combinations.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite new fall accessories worthy of a spot in your Amazon cart.

Madewell Casted Pearl Statement Earrings

Amazon

$36

Buy on Amazon

Orolay Denim Cropped Puffer Jacket

Amazon

$100

Buy on Amazon

Skechers Synergy Chelsea Boots

Amazon

$65

Buy on Amazon

Kendra Scott Heather Linear Chain Link Earrings

Amazon

$60

Buy on Amazon

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.