3.0-magnitude quake off California coastline wakes Los Angeles, seismologists say

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California coast near Los Angeles, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 7-mile deep quake hit 3 miles west of Manhattan Beach at 6:12 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the USGS.

More than 240 people from as far away as Northridge and Palmdale reported feeling the tremor to the agency.

Los Angeles International Airport officials reported on Twitter that a check revealed no damage to the airport or air operations.

The earthquake comes one day after a 3.6-magnitude tremor at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, near Ontario was felt by more than 1,300 people.

Manhattan Beach is a city of 35,000 about 20 miles southwest of Los Angeles.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.

