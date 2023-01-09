Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Valuation to Reach US$ 116.51 Bn By 2033; Showcasing a CAGR of 44.9% During the Coming Decade: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Web3, or Web 3.0, is a proposed new version of the World Wide Web based on blockchain technology and incorporating decentralization and blockchain economics. The rapidly growing rate of e-commerce and retail industry is projected to aid in expansion of the global market for web 3.0 blockchain market.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global web 3.0 blockchain market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 44.9% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the web 3.0 blockchain market is US$ 2.86 Bn in 2023. The demand for web 3.0 blockchain is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 116.51 Bn by the year 2033.

The expansion of the web 3.0 blockchain market will be spurred by the widespread adoption of this technology for use in business settings, particularly in the realms of smart contracts, digital identity, documentation, and exchanges. When it comes to your online persona in the Web 3.0 era, you should use Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI).

In SSI, the user is at the heart of the identity system, as all data is under their direct control. Using SSI, users' private data is not required to be stored in a centralised location, and users have more say over the information they choose to make public. The growth is anticipated to be aided further by the advantages of SSI in Web 3.0.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15780

Web 3.0 cryptocurrency adoption for transaction automation on the internet is also expected to contribute to the industry's expansion. Web 3.0 cryptocurrency trading, however, boasts superior advantages like decentralisation and expansion prospects. The fact that you don't need permission from higher-ups is a bonus as well.

In addition, countries are working to legalise cryptocurrency to entice new players and foster innovation. For instance, Dubai passed a law in March 2022 called the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority law to control the use of blockchain technology and its associated assets.

Web 3.0 blockchain market growth is anticipated to be aided by the brisk pace of online and brick-and-mortar retail sales. Web 3.0 crypto currencies are becoming increasingly popular as a means of automating online transactions, which is expected to fuel the demand for web 3.0 blockchain.

Growth in the adoption of web 3.0 blockchain will also be aided by the widespread adoption of digitalization into daily life and the widespread implementation of blockchain technology. Opportunities for web 3.0 blockchain markets to make money are expected to increase as demand rises for 4G and 5G networks.

Request for Query or Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15780

Key Takeaways

  • In 2021, the general public was the market's primary customer base. The need for public blockchain technology has expanded as a result of its widespread availability; anyone with an internet connection may use it without paying any fees or requiring special permissions, which has contributed to the sector's expansion.

  • In 2021, cryptocurrency was a huge part of the economy. It's becoming increasingly important for businesses to have access to reliable bitcoin transaction services. Growth of demand for web 3.0 blockchain is foreseen thanks to the usage of blockchain and smart contracts by Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies, which streamline transactions and do away with the requirement for a trusted third party.

  • Over the course of the projected time frame, retail and online shopping are expected to increase at a significantly faster rate than other categories. Web 3.0 blockchain is predicted to rise in the retail and e-commerce sector as a result of rising consumer demand for its many advantageous features, including as lower prices, faster transactions, higher levels of security, and greater transparency.

  • The Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Asia and the Pacific is a growing adoption of web 3.0 blockchain because of developments in 5G technology, AI, and machine learning. Investments in Web 3.0 R&D are expected to rise, further contributing to expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The companies that make up the demand for web 3.0 blockchain business have relied heavily on partnerships and collaborations to introduce new products and provide blockchain solutions to different sectors. The opportunity to streamline organizations' payment processes is what has fuelled interest in web 3.0 blockchain technology. Companies also worked together to pool their knowledge and resources in order to provide clients with comprehensive services. In order to reach a wider customer base, many companies have opened locations in different parts of the world.

In order to compete, businesses in the blockchain industry are attempting to incorporate cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence into their products and services. Companies can increase their value to customers and their ability to compete by investing in cutting-edge technology. By incorporating blockchain technology, supply chains can become more efficient, trustworthy, and adaptable.

Some of the top players in the Web 3.0 Blockchain market are Web3 Foundation (Polkadot), Helium Systems Inc., Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd., Zel Technologies Limited., Kusama, Livepeer, Inc., Filecoin, Kadena LLC, Polygon technology

Get More Information on this Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/web-3-0-blockchain-market

Key Segments in the Web 3.0 Blockchain Market

Type:

  • Public

  • Private

  • Consortium

  • Hybrid

Application:

  • Conversational AI

  • Data & Transaction Storage

  • Cryptocurrency

  • Payments

  • Smart Contracts

  • Others

End-use:

  • BFSI

  • Retail & E-commerce

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • IT & Telecom

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • MEA

  • Europe

To Buy this Report Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15780

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.2. Scenario Forecast
3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis
3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

4. Global Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021
4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Blockchain Type
5.1. Introduction / Key Findings
5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Blockchain Type, 2017-2021 TOC continued..!

Top Reports Related To Technology Market Insights

DDoS Protection Market Size - The Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection market revenue totaled ~US$ 1,375.6 Mn in 2021. The DDoS protection market is expected to reach ~US$ 6,530.5 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% for 2022 – 32.

Cloud Billing Market Share - The global cloud billing market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 15.2%, reaching US$ 16.8 Bn by 2032 from US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021.

Cloud Computing Market Trends - The cloud computing market is predicted to grow at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast. It is also predicted to reach nearly US$ 1.9 Tn by 2032, rising from US$ 445.3 Bn in 2021.

Cloud ERP Market Growth - The cloud ERP market is anticipated to have a significant CAGR of 16% during the period of 2022-2032. The cloud ERP market is predicted to grow from US$ 53 Mn in 2021 to US$ 277 Mn in 2032.

Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Outlook - The global cloud database and DBaaS market are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 14% during 2022-2032. The cloud database and DBaaS market are projected to be valued at US$ 59.5 Bn by 2032 from US$ 16 Bn in 2022.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube


Latest Stories

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Winnipeg gym hosts grappling night to help send teen with genetic disorder to Spain

    Winnipegger Eli Ducak, 15, is adventurous, curious and loves his cat and two dogs. He also has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The rare genetic disorder causes fatigue and affects Ducak's connective tissue, so he has to be extremely careful with his movements. His joints can easily dislocate, and Ducak says that often happens with his ankle during gym class. Even though the disorder is progressive and will eventually become worse, Ducak isn't letting it stop him from enjoying his life to the fullest. He

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!” His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin's hands formi

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Will the Raptors’ shooting come around this season?

    The Toronto Raptors’ inability to hit open shots has been their undoing in several games this season, Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss whether or not they’ll find consistency this season. Full episode discussing the major storylines around the team is on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a