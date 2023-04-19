2seventy bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSVT) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Industry

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 5x 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Biotechs companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 11.6x and even P/S higher than 52x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

What Does 2seventy bio's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for 2seventy bio as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the share price, and thus the P/S ratio. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like 2seventy bio's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 68% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 107% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 35% each year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 97% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that 2seventy bio's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From 2seventy bio's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of 2seventy bio's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior revenue outlook is contributing to its low P/S. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware 2seventy bio is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant.

If you're unsure about the strength of 2seventy bio's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

