2NE1's Sandara Park Shares an Update About Her Missing Coachella Shoe

Sandara Park may have lost a shoe during 2NE1's surprise Coachella performance this weekend, but not to worry. The K-pop star seemingly got a hold of it again.

"Don't worry about my shoes," she captioned a series of photos shared on social media. In the pics, Park is posing with what appears to be the same exact pair she wore on stage at the music festival.

While Park's missing shoe gained lots of attention, it doesn't compare to 2NE1's surprise reunion, which sent fans in a frenzy. The reunion was part of CL‘s 88rising set, which took place on day two of Coachella. Park, Bom and Minzy joined CL on stage to perform their 2011 hit "I Am the Best."

Revisit their performance and take a look at Park's shoes below.

