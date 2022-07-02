2nd Tourist In 3 Days Gored By Bison At Yellowstone National Park

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read
Tourists are warned not to go near the national park's herds of bison. (Photo: Moelyn Photos via Getty Images)
Tourists are warned not to go near the national park's herds of bison. (Photo: Moelyn Photos via Getty Images)

Tourists are warned not to go near the national park's herds of bison. (Photo: Moelyn Photos via Getty Images)

A second visitor to Yellowstone National Park in three days has been gored by a bison, according to officials.

It was the third attack in less than a month.

A 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman was attacked Wednesday at Storm Lake in Yellowstone by a bison, said a park statement.

She sustained “non life-threatening” injuries, and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming. She’s expected to make a full recovery.

She and her daughter “inadvertently” approached the animal as they were returning to their vehicle at a trailhead, which caused the bull to charge, according to the statement.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man was gored in a terrifying attack as he intervened to protect his child during a family outing at the Old Faithful geyser. The bull charged the group as they watched the geyser from a boardwalk, and it knocked down the child.

The man suffered an injury to his arm and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Idaho.

Less than a month ago, a 25-year-old Ohio woman was gored by a bison and tossed into the air after she got too close. The woman approached within 10 feet of the animal while on a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, park officials said.

Bison, which can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds, are “unpredictable” and can run three times faster than humans, officials warned.

Visitors are advised to stay more than 25 yards away from bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes — and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bison attacks woman at Yellowstone National Park

    It is the second such incident in three days in the US park.

  • A 71-year-old woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park just 2 days after a bison charged at a man near Old Faithful

    The Wednesday incident marked the third time this year that a park visitor had an unfortunate encounter with the national park's wildlife.

  • Man troubled by wife’s unexpected appearance at his office: ‘She’s no longer allowed there’

    People think he should get a divorce.

  • China reports 268 new COVID cases on July 1 vs 245 day earlier

    Mainland China reported 268 new COVID-19 cases for July 1, of which 72 were symptomatic and 196 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 225,747 cases with symptoms. China's capital, Beijing, and financial centre, Shanghai, reported no new local symptomatic or asymptomatic cases, the same as the previous day, according to data from the local governments.

  • This $168 Anthropologie dress is probably the best thing you will buy all summer

    Dubbed Anthropologie's "best-reviewed dress ever," the $168 dress has steadily risen in the sartorial ranks to become one of this summer's most sought-after styles.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Could Mo Bamba become a Raptor?

    Amit Mann and Zach Wilson look at centers the Raptors may add in free agency. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch the conversation about free agent guards on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Blue Jays could turn to prospect Yosver Zulueta to help fragile bullpen

    Yosver Zulueta has the type of power arm the Blue Jays are lacking in their bullpen.

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning shouldn't be eulogized yet

    Don't be so quick to declare an end to the Lightning dynasty.

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Edmonton Elks meet Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a battle of struggling CFL clubs

    EDMONTON — In this tale of two cities, it was the worst of times … and the worst of times. The Edmonton Elks visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Canada Day, and, the way these teams are going, offensive fireworks might not be on the menu. Both are 0-3, and both are struggling to move the football. With the Elks, we expected there to be pains under new general manager and coach Chris Jones. He inherited a team that finished 3-11 last season and wasn’t expected to be a contender in 2022. But the Tica

  • Andreescu, Shapovalov move on at Wimbledon, Auger-Aliassime out

    LONDON — Bianca Andreescu continued her successful grass-court season with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas in first-round action at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Men's 13th seed Denis Shapovalov also moved on with a wild five-set win over France's Arthur Rinderknech, while sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was upset by American Maxime Cressy in four sets. Andreescu won 91 per cent of first-serve points and converted five of 10 break-point chances in a match that took just 54 minutes to comple

  • 5 Facts about the Fifa World Cup

    Here are five interesting facts about the world's leading football tournament Fifa World Cup.

  • Lightning share long list of players' playoff injuries

    Tampa Bay Lightning players paid a heavy physical price just for the chance at a historic three-peat.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Kikuchi makes quality start and Blue Jays hit two homers in 4-1 win over Rays

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo made sure to keep Yusei Kikuchi feeling confident as he endured a tough stretch of starts over the last month. The left-hander rebounded nicely Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing six strong innings in a 4-1 victory at Rogers Centre. "I've been talking to him and I said, 'Man, you've got better stuff than all of our starters,'" Montoyo said. "And that's a big compliment to tell somebody when you've got (Alek) Manoah and (Jose) Berrios and the

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo