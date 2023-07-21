New tentative deal reached in B.C. port strike: union

A small boat passes behind a bulk carrier ship at anchor on the harbour during a work stoppage at the port in Vancouver on July 19, 2023. British Columbia port employees union reached a tentative agreement with the BCMEA for the second time on July 20. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the B.C. Maritime Employers Association have agreed to a tentative deal for the second time in a week.

The local union's caucus announced Thursday evening a tentative agreement had been reached, and the contract caucus will vote in an emergency meeting Friday on whether the agreement should be sent to its membership for ratification.

They say if the contract caucus votes in favour tomorrow, the union will call a meeting to present the deal to membership.

More than 7,400 workers from the ILWU had walked off the job from July 1 until July 13 over issues like port automation, outside contracting and the increasing cost of living.

Port operations resumed on July 13 when a tentative agreement was reached. But on Tuesday, the contract caucus rejected the tentative deal.

More to come.