2nd teen charged in investigation that led to police killing of Amir Locke in Minneapolis

A second teenager has been charged in the homicide investigation that led to fatal shooting of Amir Locke during a predawn "no-knock" raid in Minneapolis this month.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the shooting of Otis Elder, 38, on Jan. 10 in nearby St. Paul, according to documents filed in Ramsey County on Tuesday.

Locke's 17-year-old cousin was arrested and charged Feb. 7 with second-degree murder in Elder's death.

Video of the shooting shows one person getting into the passenger side of Elder's vehicle while the other approached the driver's side, according to court documents. A gunshot was heard, and the person on the driver's side picked up items from the ground before the pair fled.

Investigators alleged the 16-year-old's cellphone was near the scene just before the shooting was reported and his fingerprints were found on the stolen vehicle the suspects used to flee. The teen's DNA was found on a jacket that appears to have been worn by the person sitting in the passenger seat during the shooting, authorities said.

Prosecutors requested a warrant for the teenager's arrest, but St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders confirmed that he had not been taken into custody.

On Feb. 2, police investigating Elder's death tracked the teenage suspects to the Bolero Flats apartment building in Minneapolis and carried out search warrants on three apartments.

Locke, 22, was sleeping in one of the apartments when police officers entered before 7 a.m. He was not named in the search warrants.

Body camera video shows the SWAT team quietly opening the door with a key before loudly shouting a jumble of commands and kicking the couch, causing Locke, who was wrapped in a blanket, to stir. Locke was holding a gun with his finger off the trigger when officer Mark Hanneman fired his weapon, striking him twice in the chest and once in the wrist. The confrontation lasted less than 10 seconds.

The shooting sparked multiple days of protest and reignited criticism of the Minneapolis Police Department. Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a temporary moratorium on no-knock warrants as the city reevaluates its policy.

During Locke's funeral last week, his family and their attorney Ben Crump called for a widespread ban on no-knock warrants. Last week, the Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union announced an effort to force the city to release more information about the shooting.

