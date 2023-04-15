2nd person dies in a Friday motorcycle crash. This one was in Kennewick

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Columbia Park in Kennewick on Friday night.

The person was the second to die Friday in the Tri-Cities in a motorcycle wreck.

The first died when a motorcycle and car collided on Bombing Range Road in West Richland just before 1 p.m.

The Kennewick crash happened about 6:45 p.m. on Columbia Park Trail between the skate park and the east boat launch.

Kennewick police closed the road and were investigating and expected to release more information later.

Check back for updates.