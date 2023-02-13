2nd person charged in Whitehorse homicide

Flowers and posters commemorating Aaron Smarch lay alongside 4th Avenue Whitehorse Saturday. Two people have now been charged in relation to the death. (Chris Windeyer/CBC - image credit)

A 17-year-old is the second person charged with first-degree murder in the death of Aaron Smarch in Whitehorse earlier this month.

Smarch, a 35-year-old man from Carcross, Yukon, was found wounded near 4th Avenue and Ogilvie Street on Feb. 2. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Last week, RCMP charged 18-year-old Norman Kendi with first-degree murder. He remains in custody.

Police announced a second person had been charged on Monday. That person cannot be named due to the Young Offenders Act, which shields the identity of people under 18 who are charged with crimes.

Police are still investigating the crime, and invite tips from the public.