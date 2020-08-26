2nd night of Republican convention aims to soften Trump's image with women, people of colour

They were from Ghana, Bolivia, Lebanon, India and Sudan, and all appeared to be willing political props for Donald Trump, who presided over their naturalization ceremony at the White House on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

This bit of unusual political theatre seemed designed to woo people of colour and perhaps was an attempt at a slight rehabilitation of the reputation of the U.S. president, who has faced accusations or racism and xenophobia.

But Tuesday also saw efforts placed on boosting Trump's image among female voters, another demographic tht could be a political vulnerability for Trump in the November election.

The headliner for Tuesday night was his wife, Melania Trump. But there were also speeches by current and former female politicians, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi and Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez.

The night culminated in a short video highlighting the significant roles women have played in the president's administration.

WATCH | Melania Trump addresses the convention from the White House Rose Garden:

Trump support among white women eroding

Trump has come under fire for making racially insensitive and, at times, incendiary remarks. He is continually dogged by a quip that many Mexicans who cross the border into the U.S. are "rapists." His travel ban from seven predominantly Muslim countries in 2017 was deemed Islamophobic by many. And he was roundly condemned when he tweeted last year that a group of U.S. congresswomen should return to "crime-infested places from which they came."

Meanwhile, he has also faced allegations of sexual misconduct and assault from a series of women — allegations Trump denies. Yet, his Democratic presidential opponent, former vice-president Joe Biden, leads him by a wide margin in support from minorities and women.

Even Trump's support among white women voters, 52 per cent of whom voted for him in the 2016 election, is eroding.

View photos Evan Vucci/The Associated Press More

So on Tuesday night, speaking spots during the evening were given to individuals from both groups. The second night of the convention led off with a prayer from Hispanic pastor Norma Urrabazo, who also made reference to Jacob Blake, the Black man shot in the back by police in Wisconsin Sunday.

That prayer was followed by a speech from Myron Lizer, the vice-president of the Navajo Nation, who credited the president for his policies regarding Native Americans.

The night also featured Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, whose speech had Republicans buzzing on social media that the young 34-year-old politician is a rising star in the party.

His remarks that drew the most attention were those directed at Biden, specifically, his past comments about the Black community.

During the 2012 presidential campaign, while speaking to a crowd with many Black people in attendance, Biden suggested the pro-Wall Street policies of Republican candidate Mitt Romney would "put you all back in chains."

More recently, during a radio interview in May, Biden proclaimed that "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black."

Story continues