2nd man charged, arrested in relation to La Ronge shootout incident

Thirty-six-year-old Allan Sanderson is charged with obstruction and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle. (Submitted by RCMP - image credit)
RCMP said they have arrested another suspect related to June's shootout in La Ronge, Saskatchewan, about 600 km north of Regina.

Police said they found the wanted man hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a vehicle parked at a business on Highway 2 in La Ronge at approximately 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They arrested him and also seized an illegally-modified loaded firearm during a search of the vehicle.

Thirty-six-year-old Allan Sanderson faces two charges related to the June 19 shootout that prompted emergency alerts in La Ronge, Air Ronge and the area covered by the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. He is charged with obstruction and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Officers have been searching for him since an arrest warrant was issued on June 20.

Three people have been arrested so far. In addition to Sanderson, Terrance Daigneault and Nikeyta Bradfield were also arrested in relation to the incident on June 22.

Submitted by RCMP
Daigneault will next appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on July 7 for 11 charges, including two counts of attempted murder. Bradfield will next appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Aug. 8 on two counts of accessory after the fact to attempted murder with a firearm.

Meanwhile, Sanderson will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on July 7 on the charges from his arrest warrant.

Submitted by RCMP
Police said they are still looking for Celine Charles, 22. She's described as five feet four inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She has a rose tattoo on her left hand, a heart and flame tattoo on her left arm and "Charles" tattooed on her chest.

Anyone with information about Charles is asked to call Crime Stoppers or their local RCMP detachment.

