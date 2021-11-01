2nd high school student dies after Chatham crash, officials say

A second Chatham County high school student has died after a crash last month, officials said Monday.

Desmond Patterson, a 16-year-old sophomore at Northwood High School in Pittsboro, has died.

He was a passenger in the car during the Oct. 23 crash, and was hospitalized in critical condition after, the school district said in a news release.

Bryan Vilchis, an 18-year-old junior at Northwood, died in the crash, The News & Observer previously reported.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 11:55 p.m. on Old Graham Road, and that the teenagers were traveling at an estimated 80 to 90 mph when they ran off the road and struck a tree.

Another car was traveling with them, and occupants of that vehicle called 911, according to Highway Patrol.

In the Monday news release, Chatham County Schools said social workers and counselors would be made available to staff and students.

“Our hearts go out to Desmond’s and Bryan’s families,” Northwood Principal Bradford Walston said in a statement. “For both the students and staff who knew them personally or who have after this tragedy come to know the kind of young men they were, this has taken a heavy toll.”