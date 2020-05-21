2nd Fort Simpson councillor resigns, this time citing transparency issues

Another Fort Simpson, N.W.T., councillor has resigned from his post.

Coun. Kirby Groat read his resignation letter into the record during the first 10 minutes of Tuesday's council meeting, where he alleges the village has not been following the N.W.T. government's accountability framework.

"I hope that this and future councils will strive to make decisions openly and responsibly," the letter, obtained by CBC, reads.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Groat proceeded to thank his fellow councillors, then immediately left the meeting.

Reached on Wednesday, Groat said transparency issues were his main concern with the village council.

"We're just not open and transparent enough, and I just could not handle it anymore — it just wasn't working," Groat said.

Groat said he was particularly frustrated by the village's in-camera sessions, where he said council would discuss "time and time again" issues that were supposed to be on the public record.

Groat, who is the past president of the Fort Simpson Chamber of Commerce and the co-owner of the Deh Cho Suites hotel, was most recently elected to council in 2018. He previously served as a member over 20 years ago.

2nd resignation in a month

Groat's resignation comes less than a month after councillor Michael Rowe resigned his seat on April 22 to spend more time with his family.

At the time, council had recently voted to start conflict-of-interest proceedings against Rowe for asking the village council to consider offering his family business a contract to maintain its fleet of vehicles during its Feb. 10 meeting.

Rowe told CBC at the time that he did not believe his actions should be considered a conflict of interest.

"In a town of 1,200 people, you're going to be involved in the community," Rowe said at the time. "I saw something that was being done wrong, I took steps to try and rectify it, and this is what happened."

Story continues

Walter Strong/CBC

Mayor Sean Whelly said these two incidents do not affect the council's reputation. "It's been two councillors, for differing reasons, that just ended up resigning," he said. "I don't think that it's a reflection on the council itself."

Whelly said he has asked the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs to complete a few workshops with his councillors on their roles and responsibilities while in public office.

Whelly said the remaining councillors will likely decide how to fill Groat's seat next Monday during their next committee meeting.

New councillor sworn in moments before latest resignation

When replacing councillor Rowe, Whelly said he contacted a list of members that had run in the 2018 election to step in.

Whelly said the only way a byelection would be triggered is if the one remaining person that ran for council in 2018 does not want to fill the seat.

"There's not a lot of focus right now on normal politicking, people just want things to get done," Whelly said. "A byelection would just be a distraction at this time."

Randy Sibbetson, who was appointed to Rowe's place on council, was sworn in right before Groat resigned his position Tuesday night.

Sibbetson and Groat's replacement will be permanent members of council until Fort Simpson's next election in October 2021.